Tuesday, July 5, 2022
New York ‘influencer’ says spending parents’ money is her job, spends 50,000 USD in a day on Gucci, Prada, Dior

New York based
Roma Abdesselam. (Image: Instagram - therealsahd)
6

A unique story of extravagant spending by wealthy children has been reported in New York, where a woman describing herself as a “stay-at-home daughter” stated that spending her parents’ money is like a ‘full-time job’ for her. Roma Abdesselam describes herself as a professional ‘stay-at-home-daughter,’ and she has spent more than 50,000 USD (approx. Rs 39.4 lakh) on shopping in a single day.

Abdesselam has been flaunting her lifestyle on the internet, and her extraordinary daily expenditure has gone viral. She is a TikTok influencer who recently astounded her followers by posting a video on her Instagram page detailing how much she spends.

“Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s – and that’s my life being unemployed,” she told New York Post.

She frequently shares posts about accumulating huge bills and spending money on expensive fashion labels such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and Dior, among others. She spends her parents’ money on pilate lessons, extravagant feasts, facials, and vacations, in addition to expensive apparel and fashionable stuff.

The ‘stay-at-home-daughter’ acknowledged that her parents had ceased sending her money on several occasions for her jaw-dropping spending. However, she maintained that the cash restrictions would not last long and she resumed her buying sprees.

Abdesselam stated that she despises doing anything inconvenient, including shampooing her hair. She discards an outfit after only wearing it once or twice. She dislikes having clutter, therefore she donates them.

Abdesselam stated that she has started to supplement her income by posting commercials and sponsored brand offers for beauty and fashion firms on TikTok.

