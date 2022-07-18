In a frightening incident, Narayan Gurjar, a 23-year-old student from Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan, received death threats from an Islamist after posting a video on his Facebook profile. Narayan has approached the local police station and submitted a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR over the issue.

After posting a video of himself discussing the Hindu faith on Facebook, Narayan Gurjar received a threatening comment on his post from an account named Mehfooz Mansoor. Mehfooz said, “Ek Gardan Nikal Gayi Hai, Shanti Se Nahi Baithenge (One has been beheaded, will not stay silent).” Along with the comment, a photo of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur was also posted below the timeline post.

OpIndia spoke to Narayan, who has been terrified since receiving the threat. Narayan stated that he is a B.Ed student who spends most of his time studying. He also stated that he has never gotten involved in any religious debates or insulted anyone by making disparaging remarks. Narayan’s family has been horrified by the threat he got referring to Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading.

Narayan said that his complaint has been acknowledged by the police and an FIR has been lodged. Police protection is also being provided to Narayan and his family.

ASI of Asind police station in Bhilwara said, “The man has filed an FIR and we are taking the help of our technical team to trace the person named Mehfooz Mansoor. However, his profile is now deactivated. We are taking all possible help from the technical staff. Protection has been provided to the family of Narayan Gurjar as well.”

Kanhaiya Lal’s murderer hails from Asind

It is worth noting that Riyaz Jabbar, the Islamist who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, is a native of Asind in Bhilwara who relocated to Udaipur 20 years ago. Riyaz’s family has claimed that they have no idea where Riyaz Jabbar has lived all these years, when and with whom he married, or what he did for a living. Following the death of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, a large police presence was stationed outside Riyaz Jabbar’s residence in Asind.