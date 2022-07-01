Friday, July 1, 2022
‘Even after murder of my husband, nobody concerned about our security,’ says wife of Kanhaiya Lal as Rajasthan Police guard house of his killer: Reports

OpIndia Staff
In the wake of the horrifying beheading of a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists named Mohammed Riyaz and Mohammed Gaus for just supporting former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, Lal’s wife has complained that they are still being given any security even after Lal has been murdered.

According to reports, Kanhaiya Lal’s wife told the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Usha Sharma, that no one was concerned about their security as evident from the fact that not a single constable was stationed in front of their home. Kanhaiya Lal’s wife remarked, “Who knows who would trick their way into our home.” According to reports, the chief secretary assured her that she would have the adequate arrangements for their protection.

It is pertinent to note that as the wife of Kanhaiya Lal says she has been provided with no security, Rajasthan Police has been guarding the house of the perpetrators. According to a report in Bhaskar, police offered security to Riyaz’s family members who live in the Asind locality in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. Local Police Station Incharge Satish Meena said that security is being provided to the family members of Riyaz as there is a possibility of them being attacked.

Article by Dainik Bhaskar.

Reports also indicate that many relatives of Riyaz have locked their houses and escaped to unknown locations.

As per accounts, accused Mohammad Riyaz has a history of instigating conflicts. It has been revealed that the murder accused Riyaz previously established a wide network to incite public emotion in the adjacent districts of Udaipur and Bhilwara. According to close family members, he has had no contact with the family for the past twenty years.

Riyaz went to Udaipur 20 years ago after leaving his home. His family was unaware of Riyaz’s whereabouts over the years, when and with whom he married, or what he did for a living. Meanwhile, Riyaz had established a vast network in Udaipur, where he used to incite people over a multitude of issues.

On Thursday, June 30, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Udaipur to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal. BJP leader Kapil Mishra organised a fundraiser to assist the destitute dead tailor’s family. Within 24 hours, the campaign had reached its goal of raising Rs 1 crore. As donations continue to pour in for Kanhaiya Lal’s family, the campaign is projected to reach its goal of Rs. 1.25 crore very shortly.

