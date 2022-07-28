On Thursday, a curfew was imposed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district days after continued clashes broke out between the state police and locals over incidents of cow slaughter. The internet services have been suspended in the Chiriya Gandhi panchayat and Gandhi Badi areas of Hanumangarh district till further notice.

According to the reports, the protesters demanded legal action against those who were allegedly involved in cow slaughter during Eid on July 11. The Police arrested accused Faruq, Anwar, Amin Khan, and Sikandar Khan on charges of cow slaughter.

On July 11, an incident of cow slaughter was reported from the Chiriya Gandhi panchayat. The report mentioned that the Islamists had slaughtered a cow on the occasion of Eid. The Bhirani Police was informed by the locals about the incident who also demanded strict action against the Islamists. The Police then arrested four accused in the case and began the investigation.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had slaughtered a cow. The same was confirmed when the FSL report confirmed that the meat was from a cow. The locals began the protests on Tuesday and demanded strict action against the accused. According to media reports, the police dispersed the protesters from the site and also arrested some of the protesters.

The villagers also gathered on July 27 and staged protests over the incident of cow slaughter. Reports mention that a large number of women also participated in the demonstrations and chanted the slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’. The heavily deployed Police force in the area tried to disperse the crowd and the protesters after which the clashes between the protesters and the police were reported.

Stones were also pelted amid the clashes in which many police personnel including ASP Suresh Jangid and Bhadra police station in-charge Ranveer Sai were injured. Also, Bhirani SHO Om Prakash Suthar suffered a head injury.

District Collector Nathmal Didel while talking to TOI said that the Police had asked the protesters to end the protests but to no avail. He added that the demonstrations began after the FSL report confirmed the incident via one single sample. “As far as the FSl report is concerned, one sample collected out of the six was found positive”, he was quoted.

Reports mention that the curfew has been imposed following rising tension in the area around the Hanumangarh district. A heavy police force has also been deployed in the area to maintain peace. The Police have meanwhile arrested Faruq, Anwar, Amin Khan, and Sikandar Khan on charges of cow slaughter. Further investigations are underway.