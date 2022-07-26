Tuesday, July 26, 2022
19 Rajya Sabha MPs including 7 from Trinamool Congress suspended for creating ruckus during daily proceedings, House adjourned

Aam Aadmi Party and TMC members stormed the Well while brandishing flags and yelling anti-government slogans.

19 opposition Rajya Sabha members have all been suspended for the rest of the week for entering the House improperly and shouting loud slogans. Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev, Dr Santanu Sen, and Dola Sen are among those suspended from the Rajya Sabha. Nadimul Haque, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, and Kanimozhi have also been suspended.

The MPs were suspended for violation of Parliamentary rule 256. Aam Aadmi Party and TMC members stormed the Well while brandishing flags and yelling anti-government slogans. For the second time the same day, Question Hour was unexpectedly postponed for around 15 minutes due to an uproar from opposition members on a range of topics.

The Opposition camp protested and chanted slogans during Question Hour. Even when Deputy Chair Harivansh asked the dissidents to return to their seats and allow the House to operate, opposition members brandishing banners continued to yell slogans. The Deputy Chairman reminded the members several times that carrying placards is against the rules, parliamentary norms, and convention.

Around a dozen opposition MPs had gathered in the well when the House reconvened at 12:20 PM. Harivansh urged them to go back to their seats, but they persisted in raising signs and protesting. The deputy chairman, however, chose to proceed with Question Hour. But later, the house was adjourned for the day.

There has been almost little activity during the first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which started on July 18. This is because opposition MPs have continued to demonstrate with loud sloganeering and banner displays both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

