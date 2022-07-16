On Friday (July 15), the Special Investigation Team that has been probing the allegations of evidence fabrication in the 2002 Gujarat riots case against Sanjiv Bhatt informed an Ahmedabad sessions court that a political conspiracy against Narendra Modi was hatched at the behest of former Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

The report submitted by the SIT revealed that tainted IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, along with former DGP R B Sreekumar and ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad accepted a total of Rs 30 lakhs from Ahmed Patel, the political advisor of the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, to frame then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and destabilise his government following 2002 Gujarat riots.

Sanjiv Bhatt arrested by the crime branch of Gujarat police for embezzling funds and forging documents

The disgraced former IPS officer, who was lodged in Palanpur jail, was arrested on July 12 for falsifying evidence in the Gujarat riot case. Sanjiv Bhatt’s arrest came after the Police arrested former senior officer RB Sreekumar and activist Teesta Setalvad in the Gujarat riots case.

It is noteworthy that in a recent judgment in Zakia Jafri Case, the Supreme Court lashed out at Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar, and Bhatt for falsifying evidence. The court categorically said that Setalvad tutored the witnesses during trials and ‘kept the pot boiling in the matter.’

The apex court had noted that the SIT investigation in the case showed that the statements given by Bhatt and Sreekumar alleging the role of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi in letting the riots continue were false. The court also noted that the allegations made by the two against the senior officials over inaction were also fabricated.

Notably, when Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested by the Crime Branch of Gujarat Police in the Gujarat Riots case, he was already lodged in jail in connection with a custodial death in 1990. A Jamnagar Sessions Court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

How the leftist ecosystem always rallied behind the disgraced cop and overlooked his misdeeds since he was targeting Modi

In that backdrop, it is important to remember how, despite the innumerable crimes of Sanjiv Bhatt, he was turned into a hero because he was lying about Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. His own crimes and his reasons for going after Modi were brushed under the rug by sympathetic media because he was seen as the tool to bring Narendra Modi down.

The entire leftist ecosystem had got together to openly support Sanjiv Bhatt and create a narrative that he is being persecuted because he had the strength to speak against Modi and BJP in Gujarat. Several blogs and articles were written, and videos and Tweets were posted either hailing or sympathising with the tainted IPS officer.

This coterie of ‘liberals’ that included renowned journalists, opposition leaders, and almost the entire anti-Modi brigade rallied behind the disgraced cop for the simple reason that he was against Narendra Modi. The narrative that the leftists and their friendly media weaved was swiftly picked up by the international media and amplified to damage Indian national interest.

After his conviction in one case in June 2019, more lies were spread by the self-proclaimed ‘liberals’, and media outlets like BBC, who tried to imply that the reason for his conviction was the anti-Modi stance taken by him and not the 1990 case against him. This included Manu Joseph, a former contributor at Outlook weekly, who had initially made the same false charge which was later made by Sanjiv Bhatt, on Narendra Modi giving ‘orders to the police to allow Hindus to riot’ in a crucial meeting on 27 Feb 2002 held at CM’s Bungalow, in weekly Outlook dated 3 June 2002. Manu Joseph said: “I also believe that he is in jail right now only because he tried to destroy Modi.” [Manu Joseph’s report of Outlook 3 June 2002 was as false as Sanjiv Bhatt’s claims. To know the full truth of it, and the lies of Joseph in Outlook, click here.]

Despite the unwavering support the tainted officer received from many mainstream journalists and political leaders and workers, there is a truckload of evidence of Sanjiv Bhatt’s crimes and it can be rightly said that the ex-IPS officer has received what he deserves.