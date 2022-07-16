On Friday (July 15), the Special Investigation Team that has been probing the allegations of evidence fabrication in the 2002 Gujarat riots case informed an Ahmedabad sessions court that a political conspiracy against Narendra Modi was hatched on the behest of former Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

As per reports, the SIT has accused ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, former DGP R B Sreekumar and ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad of falsely implicating the then Gujarat government and CM Narendra Modi in the riots case.

The Special Investigation Team opposed the bail applications filed by Setalvad and informed that she received ₹5 lakhs from Ahmed Patel. The money was reportedly handed over to the ‘activist’ by one of the witnesses, who was presented in court by the SIT.

Screengrab of the news report, image via Twitter/ Nandita Thakur

In an affidavit, it further stated, “Two days later, they met at the Circuit House at Shahibaug in Ahmedabad, where she received Rs 25 lakh more from Patel. This amount was not for relief work, as relief activity was carried out by Gujarat Relief Committee. There were many other political leaders in the meeting.”

The SIT highlighted how Teesta Setalvad met Ahmed Patel along with Sanjiv Bhatt at his residence in New Delhi, four months after the riots. It noted how the so-called activist visited relief camps within a week of the 2002 Godhra carnage.

Congress govt and political ambitions of Teesta Setalvad – Padma Shri for falsely implicating Narendra Modi

The Special Investigation Team pointed out that Teesta Setalvad was felicitated with Padma Shri by the then UPA government in 2007 for her role in malicious and vexatious prosecution.

The ‘activist’ wanted to exploit the deadly Gujarat riots to achieve her political ambition of becoming a Rajya Sabha member. She was reportedly miffed when Bollywood bigwigs such as Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were given preference over her.

“Shabana and Javed Miyan-Bibi are to be given a chance? Why am I not being made a member of Rajya Sabha?” inquired Teesta Setalvad. The SIT remarked that the activist tried to destabilise the Gujarat government, as evident from her statement to the media.

She has infamously claimed in 2006 that the State government would be forced to resign within 3 days, following the exhumation of the dead body of riot victims in Panchmahal.

Tutoring victims to falsely implicate the Gujarat government

Teesta Setalvad also helped Qutubuddin Ansari become the ‘face‘ of the 2002 Gujarat riots. She used his image to collect funds and portray the State in a bad light.

“Qutubuddin Ansari stated that when he became aware of the political and financial misuse of his image, he returned to Gujarat,” the SIT stated. Setalvad also tried to trick the father of deceased BJP leader Haren Pandya, Vithalbhai, to join her NGO named Citizen for Justice and Peace (CJP).

“She got a complaint prepared at advocate Sohail Tirmizil’s office for Vithalbhai, but he refused to put in his signature because several innocent persons had been mentioned in it as accused,” the SIT remarked.

The Special Investigation Team busted claims of Teesta Setalvad wherein she denied tutoring the wife of Ehsan Jafri aka Zakia Jafri.

Allegations of Fund misappropriation

The Special Investigation Team, probing allegations of fabrication of evidence, highlighted how Teesta Setalvad had been using funds collected in the name of riots for personal use.

A man named Firzokhan Pathan, who lived in Gulbarg society, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her in connection to the matter. He claimed that she siphoned off ₹63 lakhs and ₹88 lakhs collected by CJP and Sabrang Trust respectively, which was collected to rehabilitate residents of Gulbarg society and create a museum for them.

The Case so far

On June 26, Teesta Setalvad was brought to Ahmedabad via road by Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS). According to journalist Ashlin Mathew, the ‘activist’ was first taken to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad for a Covid-19 test.

She informed that Teesta Setalvad will be presented before a magistrate, following her medical test. Reportedly, the activist had asked the ACP to allow her to present her case before the magistrate.

She dubbed her arrest as a case of ‘kidnapping’ and claimed that she was not served any notice. At the conclusion of her medical test, Testa Setalvad addressed the media and said, “They have done my medical. I have a big bruise on my hand, this is what the ATS did to me. They are taking me to the magistrate’s court.”

On July 2, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court sent her to 14 days of judicial custody.