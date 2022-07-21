Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay has said that the results of the election for the post of the Indian President were planned on the 21st of July to divert attention from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Kolkata. Sudip Bandopadhyay is the Member of Parliament from the Kolkata Uttar constituency in West Bengal.

Speaking at the ‘Martyrs’ Day Rally’ at Kolkata’s Esplanade, Bandopadhyay also said that Sonia Gandhi was also summoned to the Enforcement Directorate today for the same reason, to divert attention from their rally.

Presidential Election Result organised today by Modi to divert attention from Mamata Banerjee rally

– TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay

Martyrs’ Day rally is the annual event of Trinamool Congress which is organized every year. After being held virtually during the past 2 years due to Coronavirus, the annual event returned to its traditional spot in Kolkata this year. The event is held to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers killed in a police firing in Kolkata in 1993. Mamata Banerjee was the state president of the Indian Youth Congress at the time of the incident.

Presidential election results to be announced today

The results of the elections for the post of Indian President are set to be announced today, 21 July, as the counting of the votes is underway. The polling for the same took place on 18 July and the winner will be announced later today. NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha are the two candidates in the fray.

The election schedule was announced on the 9th of June 2022 by the Election Commission of India.

Sonia Gandhi summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case

On July 11, the Enforcement Directorate had asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald case. The Congress chief had skipped earlier summons on June 8 after she reportedly tested positive for Covid on June 2, six days before she was supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress workers are protesting against the ED summons across the country, with several party workers being detained after they created a ruckus in Delhi.