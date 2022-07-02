Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘He only forwarded some messages’: Brother of Umesh Kolhe narrates how he was killed...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘He only forwarded some messages’: Brother of Umesh Kolhe narrates how he was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

Mahesh Kolhe said that while his brother had forwarded some messages in support of Nupur Sharma in some WhatsApp groups, they didn't think it will cause any trouble, and they didn't get any threats.

OpIndia Staff
3

On the night of 22nd June 2022, Chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed by some Islamists in Amravati of Maharashtra for allegedly sharing a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The 54-year-old Medical professional ran a pharmacy ‘Amit Medical’ in the Tehsil office area, in Maharashtra’s Amravati. Ten days after Umesh Kolhe’s murder, the National Investigation team has taken over the probe into the case. While earlier the local police had clamed that it was a robbery attempt gone wrong, they have finally admited that Kolhe was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media.

Meanwhile, Umesh Kolhe’s brother Mahesh Kolhe shared information about his brother’s murder while talking to the news agency ANI. He said that while his brother had forwarded some messages in support of Nupur Sharma in some WhatsApp groups, they didn’t think it will cause any trouble. He also said that his brother or the family didn’t get any threats.

Mahesh Kolhe said, “He never received any threats. My brother never told me that he is getting any death threats. He never shared any such thing. Now, from the day of the incident, the mobile is in the custody of the police. Therefore, we cannot even crosscheck the data and find whether he had received any threat call or not. Yes, there are some WhatsApp forwards from him which are sent almost 15 days ago. There was no reason for us to have any suspicion about anyone because we could not understand why anyone would murder him. So there is no question of suspecting anyone.”

About the false details published by some of the newspapers, Mahesh Kolhe said, “In the initial phase of the investigation, we were just being told that two accused are arrested and then four accused are nabbed, and so on. But we were not being told the exact reason for the murder. Some newspapers published that it is a loot or robbery case. Though the police officials assured us that they have not told any such thing to any reporter. Some newspapers went on to publish that there was a brief scuffle between the attackers and my brother, but this is not the fact. The fact is just that they came, stabbed the knife, and ran away.”

Deceased Umesh Kolhe’s brother further said, “There were a few WhatsApp forwards sent by my brother a few days back. The forwards were about Nupur Sharma. They were shared in some groups just like any other messages. He did not send those messages to anyone in personal chats. But we are yet to understand why someone is killed just because of mere forwarding a message to some group.”

On the night of the murder, on June 22, Umesh Kolhe was on his way home with his son Sanket and daughter-in-law Vaishnavi on different bikes, when the culprits stopped him and then slit his throat using a Chinese knife. In the attack, Kolhe was attacked with a knife from the back of his neck and he was seriously injured. With heavy blood overflowing, Kolhe died on the spot. As per reports, a total of 5 people have been arrested so far. They include Mudasir, Shahrukh, Abdul, Shoaib, and Atib.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alt News Razorpay account for seeking donations stands deactivated after Mohammed Zubair’s lawyer admitted to receiving foreign funding

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, sends him to 14 day judicial custody: All arguments made

OpIndia Staff -

MEA comes down hard on USCIRF for continuing to make biased and inaccurate comments on India, says it raises concerns about the credibility of...

OpIndia Staff -

‘If they want to deliver speech, they should become politicians’: Retired HC judge SN Dhingra slams Supreme Court judges for comments on Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata police issues lookout circular against Nupur Sharma for failing to appear before them despite the latter requesting 4 weeks’ time citing security threats

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra Masterstroke: How BJP shattered dreams of Uddhav Thackeray, defeated Sharad Pawar’s backroom politics

Malhar Pandey -

When Supreme Court agreed to transfer the trial of the accused in the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari owing to a ‘threat to life’

OpIndia Staff -

Udaipur beheading case: The four arrested Islamists beaten up by the public and lawyers outside Jaipur Court during their hearing

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Zubair’s lawyer throws AltNews under the bus for foreign funding: Here is how Pratik Sinha had lied about it in 2019

OpIndia Staff -

Kanhaiya Lal beheading: Mohd Ghous and Riyaz self-designed murder weapon in Shoaib’s factory; had wanted to kill the Hindu tailor in one blow

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
591,518FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com