Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Updated:

‘US Consulate paid the rent of Imran Khan’s house for 8 years’: Senior Pakistan journalist Mohsin Baig

Speaking on a news channel, Pakistani journalist Mohsin Baig lambasted former PM Imran Khan, stating that he was fooling people with anti-America conspiracy and that American consulate paid his house rent for 8 years.

Imran House
Imran Khan (Image Source: Twitter)
35

Senior Pakistani journalist and a close friend of outgoing PM Imran Khan, Mohsin Baig, recently dropped a bombshell when he revealed that American Consulate paid the rent of Khan’s house for 8 years. 

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Baig said, “I am saying this on national television, and he can sue me if he wants to, but I want to tell you all that Imran Khan has been fooling people in the name of an American conspiracy. The American Consulate used to pay his house rent for eight years. He is the real American agent.

He further added, “If Imran thinks I am a liar, he should file a defamation suit against me. He is a liar.”

Imran Khan fuels ‘foreign conspiracy’ theories to delegitimise protest against his government and undermine new regime

The revelation came months after Imran Khan had alleged US involvement in dethroning his government. Khan had claimed ad nauseam that Donald Lu, assistant secretary of the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, met Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington in March and told him that Khan should be dismissed from power in the no-confidence vote.

However, the United States vehemently denied the allegations levelled by Khan, stating that it had no role in the churning brewing inside Pakistan, where legions of disenchanted youth took to the streets protesting against Khan’s government amid a severe financial crisis gripping the country.

Weeks later, Khan lost the no-confidence vote on April 10, resulting in his removal from the post of Prime Minister. Following the no-confidence vote, the opposition parties nominated Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan a day later.

However, in his bid to return to power, Khan has continued pushing anti-America conspiracy theories, asserting that there was American involvement in deposing him from the office of Prime Minister and that the current government headed by Sharif was a stooge of the United States.

