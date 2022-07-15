In Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, armed miscreants barged inside a mosque on Friday 15th July 2022 in the morning and brutally murdered an elderly man who had just come there to offer prayers. This sensational incident pushed the whole area into a panic. The burqa-clad killers entered the mosque and opened fire inside the mosque premises to kill the deceased elderly person. It is being said that the murder took place due to an old rivalry.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Idris (age 65, son of Abdul Gaffoor) lived in the Sheikh Pain mohalla which falls under the Khurjanagar police station of Bulandshahar. Idris had an old dispute with some people living in the same mohalla. Idris had also registered a case against those people. On Friday, July 15, at around 5 am, Idris went to pray at the mosque. Five-six other people had also arrived at the mosque at that time. Spotting the opportunity, one of them fired shots at Idris, killing him.

One bullet hit Idris in the chest and one in his right hand. Idris bled a lot as he remained fallen in the mosque for some time. Hearing the sound of firing, all the people who were present in the mosque had fled. It is notable that Idris had a business in iron and steel works in Bulandshahar. Idris’ son Aas Mohammed has alleged that his father was killed due to old enmity. The police have sent the body for postmortem.

SSP Shlok Kumar said, "A man named Idris went to pray in a mosque and was murdered there. The family has accused a person named Sarfaraz who lives in the same locality in Bulandshahar. Further action in the case is in progress."

District Magistrate of BulandshaharChandra Prakash Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the murder. The police reached the spot and started an investigation. SSP Shlok Kumar said, “A man named Idris went to pray in a mosque and was murdered there. The family has accused a person named Sarfaraz who lives in the same locality in Bulandshahar. Further action in the case is in progress.”

He further said, “In the primary investigation we knew that this murder was done due to old enmity. But we are also checking for other angles in this incident. We are checking the CCTV footage near the mosque for further investigation. The accused in this case will soon be arrested.”