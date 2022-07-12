From allegations of ‘blackmail’ to ‘Khali slapping a toll worker’: Watch viral video of Khali and toll workers arguing

On July 11, a video of former WWE wrestler Dilip Rana alias The Great Khali went viral on social media platforms. He was seen arguing with the toll workers of Ladowal Toll Plaza near Phillaur in Punjab. In the video, Khali alleged the toll workers were blackmailing him while the toll workers were alleging he slapped one of them. At the same time, the toll workers were asking him to show ID cards.

Reports suggest that Khali was going to Karnal from Jalandhar. Khali alleged the toll plaza employees wanted to click photographs with him, but he refused. After that, the toll plaza workers allegedly mistreated him.

The toll plaza workers could be seen surrounding his vehicle and arguing with him. There were barricades in places to stop Khali’s car from moving ahead. Meanwhile, a PCR van reached there, and the toll plaza workers removed the barricades. A Police officer approached to understand the situation. Both toll plaza workers and Khali could be seen telling the Police officer their own versions of the incident.

As the barricades were removed, Khali’s driver moved his car. When a toll plaza worker tried to put the barricade again, Khali stopped him and walked towards his car. At that time, the toll plaza worker called him a monkey while pointing the way he was walking.

Khali left WWE a few years back and moved back to India. He now runs his own academy known as Continental Wrestling Academy in Jalandhar, where he prepares new wrestlers.