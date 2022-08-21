Sunday, August 21, 2022
Bangladesh: Fisherman discovers Shivling in a river, local Hindus fear they will lose its custody

Fisherman Jagadish Biswas found the Shivling in Kopotakkho river and handed it over to police on the advice of a local leader

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Hindus fear losing custody of new found Shivling in Khulna
Shivling discovered in Khulna, image via Jago News 24
On Friday (August 19), a Shivling was recovered by a fisherman, from the Kopotakkho river in Paikgachha Upazila in the Khulna district of Bangladesh. The fisherman was identified as Jagadish Biswas, the son of the late Satish Biswas. As per locals, Jagadish had gone to the river to catch fish when he saw a part of the Shivling floating above the water level.

An overwhelmed Jagadish brought the sacred Hindu figurine to his house. By that time, the news had spread in the neighbourhood. This prompted a rush of Hindu devotees to his house.

However, a local leader suggested that he hand over the Shivling to the police. On his advice, Jagadish and his wife Anjana Biswas handed over the Shivling to the police at around 11:30 am on Saturday (August 20).

This has created a feeling of unease among the local Hindu population, who now fear that the Shivling will not be returned to them. Hindu rights activist Avro Neel informed, “As far as I know the Shiva idol is in police custody. If there is no protest, this statue will be placed in the museum….”

While taking to Facebook, Goutam Halder Pranto remarked, “Shivlinga embodies conveys our emotion, feelings, existence, faith, devotion, respect, and love. Only Hindus should have the right to its idols found in different parts of the country!”

He added, “Because these are not just precious metal statues, but are deities worshipped by Hindus. Only Hindus can protect the sanctity of these idols and ensure the existence of Sanatana Dharma.”

“If the idols of different Hindu gods and goddesses are kept in museums of the country, then Hindus will one day become limited to museums! Currently, the Shivling found in Khulna is under police custody,” he emphasised.

Goutam Haldar Pranto is a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

