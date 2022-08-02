Chandigarh man makes hoax call to blow up Sabarmati Express, detained

On Monday, the Chandigarh Police arrested a man named Sandeep for making a hoax call threatening to bomb the Sabarmati Express. The accused was traveling on the train with his family when he was denied a seat by a couple, he then made a hoax call of a bomb in order to teach the couple a lesson. The call forced the Police and the bomb disposal and the dog squad to reach the spot.

According to the reports, Sandeep was traveling with his family including his daughter on an unreserved ticket. He sat on the seat that belonged to a couple in the S-4 coach. The argument escalated when the couple refused to cooperate and asked Sandeep to vacate the seat. The accused then decided to teach the couple a lesson.

Once the couple got down at the Ambala Station, Sandeep called the Panchkula police control room and informed them that the couple traveling on the Sabarmati Express from Jaipur to Chandigarh had threatened to blow the train up with a bomb. He also shared the couple’s seat numbers.

The Panchkula police control room then immediately informed the Chandigarh Police and the railway Police. The Police confirmed that the call was made after the train left the Ambala station. “We first detained the caller and then searched the train. We did not find any suspicious item or explosive substance”, the Police was quoted as saying. Sandeep then told the truth about his intentions.

The Police during the investigation also called the couple and asked them to record their statements. The Police have detained Sandeep who has been sent to 14-days of judicial custody by the Court.