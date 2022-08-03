Wednesday, August 3, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Sanwar Malik, who collected glass bottles and stones to attack the Hanuman Jayanti procession, arrested

Delhi Police arrested Sanwar Malik, accused of instigating public and pelting stones at police officials during Jahangirpuri violence when Islamists attacked a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Jahagirpuri violence accused Sanwar Malik arrested by Delhi Police
Sanwar Malik, who worked as rag-picker, was involved in six other criminal cases before Jahangirpuri violence case (Image: Karn Pratap Singh/Twitter)
On August 2, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested one of the main accused of Jahangirpuri Violence, identified as 29-year-old Sanwar Malik. He has been booked for rioting and assaulting Police. As per reports, he instigated locals and pelted stones at Police during the riots. As per Delhi Police, Malik was absconding since the violence and had been hiding in West Bengal and other places. A Rohini court had declared him a ‘proclaimed offender’.

Delhi Police had received information about Malik’s presence in the C-Block of Jahangirpuri. He was supposed to leave for West Bengal soon. In a statement, the Deputy Commission of Police (Crime Branch) said, “The secret informer had informed us that if Malik was not apprehended this time, he would flee to his native place in West Bengal. A team under DCP Anil Sharma was rushed to the spot. The team tried to catch him as he tried to escape. He was running, and the residents also tried to help him as they threw bricks at our staff. Even after suffering an injury, the staff managed to overpower Malik and arrest him.”

Malik hails from West Bengal but he was living in Delhi for many years. Notably, a case was registered against Malik and other residents of Jahangirpuri for obstructing Police in performing their duties and hitting them with bricks. Malik, who worked as a rag-picker, is also involved in six other criminal cases including rioting and attempt to murder. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), Malik instigated his associates to pelt glass bottles at the Hindus participating in Shobha Yatra and pelt stones at the Police.

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, Hindus were taking out Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. When the procession was passing through Jahangirpuri of Northwest Delhi, people from the Muslim community allegedly pelted stones etc, at the Hindus and police personnel. Videos emerged on social media where members of the Muslim community were seen firing shots at the procession. Last month, Delhi Police Crime Branch submitted a 2,063 chargesheet against 37 accused who have been arrested so far in the case.

