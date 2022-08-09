FBI raids Florida home of Donald Trump in presidential records probe, ‘these are dark times for our nation’, he says: Read the full statement

On August 8 (local time), former President of the United States Donald Trump said Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate. In his official statement, Trump alleged that the agents broke into his safe. Reuters quoted Trump’s son acknowledging that the raid was part of an investigation into the documents that Trump had allegedly removed from Presidential records from the White House and moved to his Florida resort.

There has been a notable escalation in the investigation against Trump for removing the records. Furthermore, apart from this investigation, there have been several probes that were initiated against Trump for the time he had spent in the office as well as in his private business.

Quoting Eric Trump, Fox News said that former President Trump has been cooperating with the National Archives on the case for months. Quoting another source, Reuters also noted that the raid was possibly connected to the removal of classified records from the White House. At the time of the raid, Trump was in New York and was seen leaving Trump Tower.

Statement by Donald Trump after FBI conducted raids at his residence

In a statement, Trump said, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National. Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States. The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House. I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped. I will continue to fight for the Great American People!” Source: Taylor Budowich, Director of Communications for Save America and Donald J. Trump | TayFromCA/Twitter

Reuters suggest that the search of a private residence must have been approved by a judge after the investigating agencies showed probable cause justifying the same. Furthermore, approval from FBI Director Christopher Wray (appointed by Trump) and Attorney General Merrick Garland (appointed by Biden) would have been taken for the raid.

As per US laws, the U.S. Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties. In February, it was reported that throughout 2021, Trump was contacted by the National Archives and Records Administration to return 15 boxes of records that were eventually returned in January 2022. The National Archives had noted that some of the items contained in those boxes were marked as “classified national security information.”

On the contrary, Trump had said it was a routine communication and National Archives did not find anything in the boxes he had returned. An early-stage investigation into the removal of records was reportedly started in April this year.