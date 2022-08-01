As the country grapples with the open murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati and the daylight beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has come out and said that if such a large minority is ‘oppressed’ then you can’t expect them to sit quietly. Essentially, Rajan’s statement meant that all the Jihadi violence was a result of the perpetrators being “oppressed” by the victims.

Rajan, who initially talked about these subjects during his appearance at the All India Professional Congress Conclave, was speaking to an NDTV journalist when he made these remarks. When asked whether the alleged ‘suppression’ of minorities will lead to divisions in the country, the former RBI Governor said that there would obviously be division. He said that the minorities won’t take it lying down if there is such ‘suppression’.

Raghuram Rajan didn’t explain what is this ‘suppression’ that minorities are facing in India right now. However, it is interesting that he made these remarks as the ‘minorities’ murdered people like Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe brazenly, and dozens of rallies were seen all over India chanting ‘sar tan see juda’ slogans. Currently, there are several people across India who are living in fear of beheading just because they expressed support for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media.

Further in the interview, the reporter from NDTV asked another leading question asking if India will become another Sri Lanka, a wet dream of several ‘liberals’ on social media, and the former RBI Governor was easily led. Raghuram Rajan started his answer by saying that India won’t go down Sri Lanka’s path as it is far away from Sri Lanka, but then returned to his theme of “minority oppression”.

Rajan said that Sri Lanka suppressed Tamils in the 80s which led to a civil war, and that led to a collapse of their economy. Interestingly, he didn’t mention anything about the disastrous economic policies of the previous Sri Lankan government, the Chinese factor, and Rajapaksa government’s corruption leading to the collapse of the Sri Lankan economy.

Funnily, the NDTV reporter started the interview started with NDTV reporter asking Raghuram Rajan if the current developments in the country are in “देश हित” or not, and Rajan asked if हित means crisis, so it could all just be a translation issue and maybe he never understood any question that was asked.