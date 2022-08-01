Monday, August 1, 2022
‘This is haram in Islam, Sharia does not allow this’: Deoband cleric slams Indian Idol singer Farmani Naaz for Shambhu Mahadeva song

"Artists have no religion. I forget everything else when I sing. I even sing qawwali. Even Mohd Rafi and Master Saleem sang devotional songs. I've never received a threat", Farmani said to media.

OpIndia Staff
Farmani Naaz
Muslim Cleric Mufti Asad Qasmi criticized Muslim YouTube singer Farmani Naaz for singing in praise of Bhagwan Shiv (Image: ANI)
3

On August 1, a Deoband-based Muslim cleric (Ulema) criticised Muslim YouTube singer Farmani Naaz over her rendition of the popular song ‘Har Har Shambhu’. The song is in praise of Bhagwan Shiv. The original song has been making rounds on social media and streaming platforms since singer duo Abhilipsa Panda and Jeetu Sharma made it popular.

Farmani uploaded the devotional track on her YouTube channel around a week ago. Though she received appreciation for the song, a section of Islamic fundamentalists have alleged that it hurt the sentiments of Muslims. In a statement to news agency ANI, cleric Mufti Asad Qasmi said, “Singing or dancing is ‘Haram’ in Islam. Sharia does not allow this. This is Haram. She should seek forgiveness from Allah.”

Following the criticism, Farmani issued a statement requesting everyone to stop. She said, “Artists have no religion. I forget everything else when I sing. I even sing qawwali. Even Mohd Rafi and Master Saleem sang devotional songs. I’ve never received a threat. There’s a little controversy now, we came to know but nobody has come to our house to say anything.”

Farmani, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, rose to fame after she participated in Indian Idol season 12. She has a considerable following of over 3.8 million on YouTube, and her singing is the main source of her income. It is noteworthy that months before the UP Assembly elections, Farmani had released a song praising CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi.

