Thursday, August 18, 2022
‘Prepare for launch’: India ready for 5G rollout, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issues spectrum assignment letters

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi had said that the wait for 5G is over and the services shall be launched soon.

India gears up for 5G spectrum rollout
Union Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw today took to made in India social networking site Koo to inform that the 5G spectrum assignment letters are issued.

He also directed the service providers to prepare for launch.

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi had said that the wait for 5G is over and the services shall be launched soon. While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that India’s ‘Techade’ is here and soon every village in India shall be digitally connected. Some media reports had suggested that PM Modi will officially launch the 5G services during India Mobile Congress (IMC) in October this year.

The government sold the 5G spectrum to Jio, Airtel, Adani group and Vodafone Idea. It is expected Bharti Airtel will start rollout of 5G spectrum by end of this month and cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024. Jio, too, is planning 5G coverage in top 1000 cities upon completion of trial of 5G telecom devices.

