Indians in America take out rally to celebrate Independence Day, ‘Baba ka bulldozer’ also makes an appearance leaving Islamists at IAMC fuming

Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin, also joined the Indian community on this occasion.

US: Indians celebrate Independence Day with 'Baba ka Bulldozer' in New Jersey
Visuals from the celebrations in New Jersey in United States
7

On the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day, Indians living in New Jersey in the United States took to the streets to celebrate India’s liberation from British rule.

In the visuals shared on social media, Indians can be seen gathering in large numbers and waving the Tricolour with pride. Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, Craig J. Coughlin, also joined the Indian community on this occasion.

While speaking about his experience, he said, “Though India’s story happened many years after America, our shared ideas of freedom and democracy unite us. As I stand here at the heart of the business district, I am reminded of how the Indian Americans have contributed to the positive growth of New Jersey.”

Assemblyman for New Jersey District 18, Rob Karabinchak, also joined the Indians to celebrate Edison’s 18th India Day parade.

“The Indian American community in Edison & throughout New Jersey is so vibrant and vital to our district, I am proud to support for the local community and the growing number of Indian American,” he tweeted.

Twitter user Aruna Somanathan wrote, “Happy Independence Day. New Jersey celebration. Long live India and long live Modi ji. From all Indians all over the world.”

Another Twitter user named Gudumba Satti shared more visuals from the Indian Independence Day celebrations in New Jersey.

Besides, some Indians were seen leading the Independence Day parade in New Jersey with bulldozers. Interestingly, they were adorned with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

“Baba ka Bulldozer,” read one such banner.

However, the celebrations did not go down well with everyone. Islamist organisation Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) took umbrage at the rally. Sharing the image of bulldozer from the rally, IAMC tweeted, “Hindu right-wing in Edison, New Jersey marched with bulldozers, which have become a weapon in the hands of the BJP government to destroy Muslim homes and livelihoods.”

The Indian American Muslim Council is a radical Islamist group that has alleged links with banned terror organizations such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and has a long history of lobbying against India. IAMC claims to be the “largest advocacy organization of Indian Muslims in the US” and often advocates for Sharia courts and peddles misinformation against India. 

