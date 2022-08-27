Since Jaipur Development Authority Enforcement officials increased their crackdown on illegal colonies and encroachments in the state capital, a threat from powerful builders and encroachers has loomed over them. They fear that the influential illegal builders in the city may implicate them in false bribery and molestation cases or use the stringent SC/ST Act against them, reports the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

Owing to the potential threat, the Jaipur Municipal Executive Officer has issued a warning to his department executives and employees asking them to be alert and vigilant. Besides, he has also directed that every questionable individual that enters the municipality be watched and that CCTV cameras be installed throughout the office.

Actually, the Jaipur municipality has just launched a drive to seal and remove unlawful constructions and encroachments in the Municipality area of Chaumu in the Jaipur district. Owing to this, the Nagar Palika EO Devendra Jindal had already faced multiple threats. Following these threats, the EO issued an order on Friday, August 26, expressing his concern that illegal builders are planning to sabotage the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the department. He instructed all employees and officers to remain vigilant in this regard.

No one should enter the chamber without permission: Jaipur municipal EO instructs his employees

Jindal has instructed all workers not to enter his chamber while he is out. Also, if someone tries to enter their chamber, they should be barred and information about it should be provided to him promptly. He was concerned that any stranger may enter their chamber and participate in suspicious behaviour. Not only that, but he has ordered that anyone who is seen strolling about the municipality premises without a reason be reported.

Aside from that, he has warned the drivers of the municipality’s cars to be cautious. They have been told that if an outsider offers them something to keep in the car, they must not take it or allow it to be kept in the vehicle.

Fearing being trapped in fake cases

EO Jindal has directed all workers and officials to be alert as he fears that in order to put an end to their efforts, the influential builders and encroachers could implicate them in a bogus case. He said that they might try and trap them in false bribery and molestation cases or use the stringent SC/ST Act against them.