Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary in charge, PMA Salam has claimed that it is dangerous to allow boys and girls to sit together in school classes. The remark came as the Muslim leader slammed the Kerala state government’s decision to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in Government run schools in the state.

“It is dangerous. What is the need for girls and boys to sit together in classrooms? Why are you forcing them or creating such opportunities? It will only cause problems. Students will deviate from studies,” Salam stated while criticising the Kerala government’s gender-neutral policies.

“Gender neutrality is not a religious issue but a moral issue. The government is trying to force gender-neutral uniforms on students. Gender neutrality will mislead students. We will ask the government to withdraw this,” he added.

Interestingly, a day prior, senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator and former minister MK Muneer had also spoken out against the Kerala government’s gender-neutral policy by claiming that it would lead to the sexual exploitation of minor boys and questioned the need for initiating a POCSO case if a boy is sexually assaulted.

Addressing a seminar on the Kerala syllabus organised by Kerala Arabic Teachers Federation here on Thursday, the IMUL leader said, “Many people are booked over cases related to homosexuality. Why do police register a POCSO case against a man for having a sexual relationship with a boy? If there is gender neutrality, there is no need for such a case. Many people will misuse gender neutrality. Many boys will be sexually exploited,” said the Muslim outfit leader.

On July 31 2022, also MK Muneer came out with a strong statement against the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in state schools. He claimed that such uniforms comprising of trousers and shirts for both girls and boys were a “Left tactic to promote denial of religion and male dominance”.

Notably, many Muslim organisations have been asking the government to refrain from imposing gender-neutral views on state educational institutions. They have accused the left government in the state of attempting to impose liberal ideology in educational institutions.

A gender-neutral uniform was introduced for the first time in a government high school in Kozhikode in 2020, allowing a concession of full-sleeve shirts instead of half-sleeve and head scarves for Muslim girls. Since then, the Muslim organisations in the state have been protesting against gender-neutral uniforms in schools, accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government of “forcing modern dress concept on school children”.

Last December, a protest rally was held in Balussery, Kozhikode, under the aegis of the Muslim Co-ordination Committee, after a government higher secondary school in the area implemented a unisex uniform system (pants and shirts).

Meanwhile, following the growing resentment among Muslim organisations, including those who are with the CPI(M), against the move to bring in gender-neutral uniforms in schools under the guise of gender justice, the Kerala Education minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty said recently that the state government has no plans to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in all schools.

“A few schools introduced gender-neutral uniforms. Students and society at large welcomed it. But the government has no adamant stand that gender-neutral uniforms should be introduced in all schools. Government is against foisting any type of uniform. It is up to school PTAs, parents and local self-government institutions to decide on uniforms,’’ he said.