Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Congress councillor on the run after molesting employee in Kannur arrested from Bengaluru
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Congress councillor on the run after molesting employee in Kannur arrested from Bengaluru

The Edakkad police registered a complaint after analyzing CCTV visuals of the bank. PV Krishnan Kumar had gone absconding after the police registered the case.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Police arrested Congress councilor PV Krishna Kumar sexual harassment case
Image used for representational purpose (Source- Hindustan times)
68

On Wednesday, a team of Kerala Police arrested a Kannur Corporation Congress councillor named PV Krishna Kumar from Bengaluru, Karnataka in a case of sexual harassment. PV Krishna Kumar was apprehended based on a complaint filed by an employee of a Congress-controlled Bank in Kannur. Kannur Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led UDF.

According to the reports, the complaint was filed on July 20 in which the employee stated that she was molested by a Kannur Corporation councillor from Congress. She also said that she was alone in the office when the incident took place. The Edakkad police registered a complaint after analyzing CCTV visuals of the bank. PV Krishnan Kumar had gone absconding after the police registered the case.

“A case was filed against Kannur councillor PV Krishna Kumar regarding sexual harassment of bank employee. The accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala and neighbouring states. He was arrested from Bengaluru yesterday and will be produced in court”, Ilango R, CP, Kannur confirmed.

Following the complaint, the Kannur District Congress Committee suspended Krishna Kumar. The accused was apprehended by a squad of authorities led by Thalassery assistant municipal police commissioner TK Ratnakumar. Reportedly, Krishna Kumar’s anticipatory bail application had already been denied by the Thalassery Sessions Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala councilor, sexual harassment case, congress councilor
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,840FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com