On Wednesday, a team of Kerala Police arrested a Kannur Corporation Congress councillor named PV Krishna Kumar from Bengaluru, Karnataka in a case of sexual harassment. PV Krishna Kumar was apprehended based on a complaint filed by an employee of a Congress-controlled Bank in Kannur. Kannur Corporation is ruled by the Congress-led UDF.

According to the reports, the complaint was filed on July 20 in which the employee stated that she was molested by a Kannur Corporation councillor from Congress. She also said that she was alone in the office when the incident took place. The Edakkad police registered a complaint after analyzing CCTV visuals of the bank. PV Krishnan Kumar had gone absconding after the police registered the case.

Kerala | A case was filed against Kannur councillor PV Krishna Kumar regarding sexual harassment of bank employee. Accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala & neighbouring states. He was arrested from Bengaluru y’day, to be produced in court: Ilango R, CP, Kannur pic.twitter.com/dQMJeHIV1X — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

“A case was filed against Kannur councillor PV Krishna Kumar regarding sexual harassment of bank employee. The accused was absconding. We conducted searches in Kerala and neighbouring states. He was arrested from Bengaluru yesterday and will be produced in court”, Ilango R, CP, Kannur confirmed.

Following the complaint, the Kannur District Congress Committee suspended Krishna Kumar. The accused was apprehended by a squad of authorities led by Thalassery assistant municipal police commissioner TK Ratnakumar. Reportedly, Krishna Kumar’s anticipatory bail application had already been denied by the Thalassery Sessions Court.