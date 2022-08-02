Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Love Jihad in Assam: Abdul Sahjahan becomes ‘Mintu Roy’ to entrap a Hindu girl, tortures and force feed her beef

Under the false alias of a Hindu Bengali named 'Mintu Roy', Abdul lured a Hindu girl into marriage. Reportedly, the victim was in possession of ₹7 lakh cash. When Abdul got to know about it, he began torturing her. The accused also forced her to consume beef.

OpIndia Staff
Assam: Abdul Sahjahan becomes 'Mintu Roy' to lure, marry and convert Hindu girl to Islam
Accused Abdul Sahjahan, image via ETV Bharat
6

In yet another case of grooming jihad, a man named was arrested by the Assam police for committing identity fraud, torturing his Hindu wife and force-feeding her beef.

As per a report in ETV Bharat (Assam), the accused was identified as one Abdul Sahjahan. Under the false alias of a Hindu Bengali named ‘Mintu Roy’, the man lured a Hindu girl into marriage. Their wedding was solemnised at the famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Only after 6 months of marriage, the victim came to know about the real identity of Abdul. The accused was already married when he had befriended the Hindu woman in Tezpur.

Reportedly, the victim was in possession of ₹7 lakh cash. When Abdul got to know about it, he began torturing her. The accused also forced her to consume beef.

Abdul snatched away her money and used it to entrap another Hindu girl in the same manner. Unable to bear his torture anymore, the woman informed the police about the matter. The Tezpur police arrested the accused and interrogated him in their custody.

While speaking about her ordeal to ETV Bharat (Assam), she said, “I want to appeal to Hindu women to not marry Muslim men. Beware of their trap…They will keep you for some time and then physically torture you, stop giving you food…”

Raiful Islam entraps Hindu girl with a fake name in Assam’s Sivasagar

In October last year, another such case of grooming jihad came to light in the Sivasagar district of Assam. A Hindu girl had accused a man named Raiful Hussain of fraud, torture and forced conversion. Based on her complaint, the Sivasagar police had registered a case against Hussain.

The girl in her complaint alleged that Hussain befriended her on Facebook in the year 2016 by posing as Rajiv Hazarika alias Raj Hazarika. He had shaved off his beard to mask his Muslim identity and instead posed as a Hindu. Gradually, she started meeting Hussain and both fell in love.

The duo got married in the year 2017. However, things did not remain the same post-marriage. After three months of marriage, the victim discovered that Rajiv aka Raj’s real name was Rafiqul Islam. However, it was too late by then.

Rafiul had started physically and mentally tormenting her. He compelled her to convert to Islam and changed her name to ‘Ayesha’. She was also forced to wear a Burkha to conceal her identity. Subsequently, it was revealed that Rafiul was already married four times before he married the victim.

