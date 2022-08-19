Madhur Singh, a popular influencer on Instagram, is is being talked about in mainstream media organisations and has also received wishes on social media, including by NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar, over a sarcastic post they took in all seriousness.

Taking to LinkedIn, the employment-oriented online service that operates via websites and mobile apps for job seekers and employers, Singh uploaded a post with his picture beside a brand new car, explaining how saving money from all the means possible has helped him fulfil his dream of buying a car.

In the sarcastic post, Singh said he has been saving money for years to buy a new car. He added that he skipped going to parties with friends, did not buy expensive gifts for her girlfriend or wife, and asked his vegetable vendor to give him free ‘dhaniya mirchi’ to save money to purchase the car.

“I want to thank my parents, my ex bosses, ex and current girlfriends, and lastly to all those sabzi walas who supported me always,” said the conclusion on Singh’s post.

NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar falls for the sarcastic post, extends wishes to Madhur Singh

The post instantly went viral, with many social media users wishing the social media influencer over what they perceived as a “feel-good story” about him. NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar also fell for the sarcastic post, extending wishes to Madhur Singh over the alleged purchase of a new car.

“It is such a nice thing that you bought a new car without taking a loan,” Kumar replied to Singh’s post.

However, not everyone was dumb enough to be deceived by the sarcastic post. Several netizens highlighted how it has become increasingly difficult to differentiate between a serious post and a sarcastic one.

It’s getting increasingly difficult to discern a serious post from a sarcastic post on LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/nDC8m6DLmG — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) August 18, 2022

Many others were quick to decipher the underlying sarcasm in the post.

The job profile is sometimes a dead giveaway. “Social media __” – Alright bye. — Abhiram R (@abhicantdraw) August 18, 2022

This coming from Placard Guy. He is sarcastic here for sure. — Bandkhor Future Aamdaar A 🇮🇳 (@AdvanceDexter) August 18, 2022

Ravish Kumar, however, can seek solace in the fact that he was not alone to be fooled by Singh’s sardonic post. There were some who took Singh’s post so seriously that they were wondering how he can have a girlfriend along with a wife.

His wife and girlfriend??? 😮 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 19, 2022

The Instagram influencer’s post got coverage in mainstream media organisations, including India Today, which was not sure what to make of the post and if the claims made in the post were true.

“What are your thoughts about it?” read a Twitter post by official account of India Today, granting coverage to the Instagram influencer’s humorous post and seeking public opinion on what they about the claims made by him.