On August 8 (local time), New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar announced that she will hold a press conference on August 9 with community leaders and elected officials to denounce an alleged hate crime at Shri Tulsi Mandir located in South Richmond Hill.

I am holding a press conference tomorrow morning on the suspected anti-Hindu hate crime at a temple in Richmond Hill. 👇 pic.twitter.com/dWAw9x20R3 — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) August 8, 2022

According to the press advisory released by her office, the hate crime took place on August 3 when three people vandalized and toppled a Gandhi statue outside the temple. In a statement, Rajkumar said, “A central tenet of Hinduism is inclusivity and mutual respect toward people of all faiths. Hindus believe not just intolerance, but in one step more than tolerance- actively loving and respecting people of different backgrounds and faiths. This was Mahatma Gandhi’s dream- a peaceful, loving world. We have achieved Gandhi’s dream in Richmond Hill, where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jews, and Christians live together in harmony, often on the same block.”

She further added that the desecration of Gandhi statues and anti-Hindu hate crimes would not be tolerated in Richmond Hill or anywhere across New York State. She said, “At a time when our city is experiencing a 127% increase in hate crimes, elected officials and community leaders will gather together tomorrow in my district at Tulsi Mandir to condemn hate crimes against any group based on their religion or ethnicity.”

Rajkumar further called for the classification of vandalism as a hate crime during the investigation. She has been working extensively against hate crimes in her constituency. In June, Rajkumar passed a law to establish the first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Commission in New York State that addresses the problem of rising hate crimes against Asian communities in the region. She has also spoken against the anti-Sikh and anti-Muslim crimes in South Queens. On Sunday, August 7, she announced a task force to address domestic violence among the South Asian American community.

The press conference is scheduled to take place on August 9 (local time) at Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill, New York.