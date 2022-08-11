On Thursday, the Surajpur Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida rejected the bail plea of self-proclaimed BJP leader Srikant Tyagi who had abused and assaulted a woman last week in the Grand Omaxe residential society. The bail application was denied under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) regarding the molestation of a lady. The court will examine the case filed under sections 420, 419, and 482 of the IPC on August 16.

This is a couple of days after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Tyagi from Meerut. Tyagi had been on run since a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman went viral. The Police got a tip-off of his location and arrested him on August 9.

The saga began last Friday when Shrikant Tyagi insulted and assaulted a lady after a disagreement regarding common area encroachment in a premium residential complex. The video that had gone viral over social media showed Tyagi using abusive words toward the woman. Reports mention that Tyagi had illegally grown eight palm trees over two years in the common complex area. He had plans to plant the hedges in August. However, some of the society members including the woman approached Tyagi. The matter went on escalating between the duo until other society members tried to control Tyagi from allegedly attacking the woman.

Shrikant Tyagi- the National Executive Member Kisan Morcha & National Co-Coordinator – Yuva Kisan Samiti allegedly caught on camera for threatening a woman resident of Grand Omaxe sector 93B #Noida. pic.twitter.com/QTwAgK94dd — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) August 5, 2022

He abused the woman, pushed her, and also made attempts to assassinate her character. The woman while unfolding the incident said that Tyagi was trying to encroach on the land that belongs to the society by plating trees and bushes in one particular area. “He abused me, used bad words for me and my family. He threatened me that if I try to remove the plants that he has planted, he’ll touch me”.

Following the incident, the society members uprooted all the plants that he had planted to encroach on the society’s land. The Society Board Members have also complained about Tyagi at Noida Phase 2 police station. The Board said that Tyagi was furious after the board decided to transplant the palm trees and hedges to the appropriate area following the complaints from other society members.

Reportedly, after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government initiated action against Tyagi on Monday and bulldozed illegal encroachments done by him in Grand Omaxe society in Noida Sector 93B. The residents of the society whole-heartedly welcomed the bulldozer action by the Noida Authority and chanted slogans praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration demolishes the illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/YirMljembh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

The Police also arrested six people who entered the Grand Omaze society on Sunday evening without permission. They were alleged supporters of Tyagi and questioned residents about the woman address who was assaulted by Tyagi. Later on Tuesday, the Police took Shrikant’s wife for questioning. She was questioned for the second time. Earlier she was detained by the Police for questioning on Friday, August 5. The Police also seized all the cars belonging to Tyagi.

Tyagi had claimed he was a BJP leader but the party has denied any association with him. Following Tyagi’s arrest, Uttar Pradesh’s Dy CM had said that the UP government is working with a target of ‘zero tolerance’ against crimes and would not leave any person who breaks the law. According to him, the main aim of the Yogi government is to establish law and order in the state.