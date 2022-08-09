Tuesday, August 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Police arrest absconding Shrikant Tyagi in Meerut, was booked under Gangster Act
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest absconding Shrikant Tyagi in Meerut, was booked under Gangster Act

Recently, a video of Shrikant Tyagi abusing and assaulting a woman resident of Omaxe Grand housing society went viral on social media. Reports suggest the altercation between the two took place after the woman objected to the illegal construction and occupation of the park by Tyagi.

OpIndia Staff
Shrikant Tyagi arrested by UP Police
UP Police arrested Shrikant Tyagi (Image: Zee News)
65

On August 9, Noida Police arrested Shrikant Tyagi from Meerut who has been on the run since a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman went viral. The Police got a tip-off of his location. Reportedly, he was continuously trying to get in touch with his wife and lawyer. The arrest came a day after Noida authorities bulldozed illegal construction done by him at his house in Grand Omaxe housing society in Sector 93B.

At around 6 AM on Tuesday, Shrikant’s wife was picked up by the Police for the second time for questioning. Earlier she was detained by the Police for questioning on Friday, August 5. Shrikant’s relatives were also detained by the police for questioning.

On Monday, August 8, Police arrested six people who entered the Grand Omaze society on Sunday evening without permission. They were alleged supporters of Tyagi and questioned residents about the woman’s address who was assaulted by Tyagi.

Following his arrest, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak said, “The UP government is working with a target of ‘zero tolerance’ against crimes. We will not leave any person who has broken the law.” He further added, “The main aim of the Yogi government is to establish law and order in the state. We will do everything to provide security to women in the state.”

Tyagi’s viral video

Recently, a video of Shrikant Tyagi abusing and assaulting a woman resident of Omaxe Grand housing society went viral on social media. Reports suggest the altercation between the two took place after the woman objected to the illegal construction and occupation of the park by Tyagi. Following the viral video, Tyagi was booked by Noida Police. Since then, he was on the run.

The incident made headlines not only because of the viral video but also because Tyagi was a self-proclaimed BJP leader on social media. He had claimed to be a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. However, BJP categorically denied the claims and the UP government assured strict action against him. Noida Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who gives information about Tyagi leading to his arrest.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShrikant Tyagi video, Noida Omaxe Grand, Omaxe Grand video
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,874FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com