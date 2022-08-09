On August 9, Noida Police arrested Shrikant Tyagi from Meerut who has been on the run since a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman went viral. The Police got a tip-off of his location. Reportedly, he was continuously trying to get in touch with his wife and lawyer. The arrest came a day after Noida authorities bulldozed illegal construction done by him at his house in Grand Omaxe housing society in Sector 93B.

At around 6 AM on Tuesday, Shrikant’s wife was picked up by the Police for the second time for questioning. Earlier she was detained by the Police for questioning on Friday, August 5. Shrikant’s relatives were also detained by the police for questioning.

On Monday, August 8, Police arrested six people who entered the Grand Omaze society on Sunday evening without permission. They were alleged supporters of Tyagi and questioned residents about the woman’s address who was assaulted by Tyagi.

Following his arrest, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak said, “The UP government is working with a target of ‘zero tolerance’ against crimes. We will not leave any person who has broken the law.” He further added, “The main aim of the Yogi government is to establish law and order in the state. We will do everything to provide security to women in the state.”

Tyagi’s viral video

Recently, a video of Shrikant Tyagi abusing and assaulting a woman resident of Omaxe Grand housing society went viral on social media. Reports suggest the altercation between the two took place after the woman objected to the illegal construction and occupation of the park by Tyagi. Following the viral video, Tyagi was booked by Noida Police. Since then, he was on the run.

The incident made headlines not only because of the viral video but also because Tyagi was a self-proclaimed BJP leader on social media. He had claimed to be a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. However, BJP categorically denied the claims and the UP government assured strict action against him. Noida Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who gives information about Tyagi leading to his arrest.