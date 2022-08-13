Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over price rise: Here is how data proves his...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksNews ReportsFact-CheckPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over price rise: Here is how data proves his claims are wrong aimed to create inflation hysteria

Rahul Gandhi claimed that prices of pulses have increased by 20% in the last 15 days, while actually, the prices have gone up by 1-3% in pulses

OpIndia Staff
32

As the Enforcement Directorate continues to question Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Congress party has launched an attack against the Modi govt. The party have organised several protests against the govt making various allegation. One of the subjects they have chosen to target the union govt is the inflation and price rise.

As part of this campaign, Rahul Gandhi has been making allegations of price rise in recent times. On August 10th, he posted a comment on Facebook alleging that prices of pulses have gone up by 20% in the last 15 days. Calling the Modi govt ‘Tanashah’, Rahul Gandhi said that govt is denying inflation while prices have risen sharply.

The Congress MP claimed that prices of various pluses like Urad, Moong, Arhar, Masoor and Channa have gone up by 10-25% in the last 15 days.

While price rise is indeed a matter of grave concern for common people, the claims made by Rahul Gandhi are not correct. The prices of food products did go up in recent past, but they have not gone up by the extent the Congress leader is claiming. Data shows that none of pulse products have become costlier by 10-20% in the last 15 days, as Rahul Gandhi is saying.

In fact, in the period from 28 July to 12 August, prices of pulses have gone up by 1-4%, not 10-25% as claimed by Rahul Gandhi. Data of retail prices for the period shows that prices of Channa, Moong and Urad have gone up by 1.3-1.5% in last 15 days, while the prices of Arhar and Urad increased by 3.3-3.9% in the same period.

Therefore, the claim of Rahul Gandhi that prices of pulses increased by 20% in the last 15% is completely false and not based on facts.

Moreover, after the price rises a few years ago, the prices of pulses have remained stable in the last year, thanks to various preventive measures taken by the govt. The prices have remained almost unchanged, with minor upward and downward changes on a month-to-month basis.

The CPI inflation rate for pulses was (-) 0.42% in May, 2022, (-)1.02% in June, 2022 and 0.18% in July, 2022. The union govt has asked the states and UTs to enforce stock disclosure under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 for some products like Arhar, to prevent hoarding by traders.

Not just pulses, prices of several other food products are now stable, after increases in 2-4 years ago.

Earlier on August 2, Rahul Gandhi had posted a tweet saying that prices of several commodities like fuel, salt, Arhar, edible, tea etc have increased by 33-113% in the last 3 years. While these rates of increase in 2022 over 2019 are largely correct, the Congress leader missed a very important aspect.

The prices of these commodities have been largely stable in the last one year, while the prices had gone up sharply in 2019 and 2020. It is notable that those periods mark the global economic slowdown and then the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to massive disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, prices of most commodities had gone up in the last two years.

But for last one year, the prices have stabilised, and saw only marginal increase in prices for most products, while the prices of some commodities have come down in the recent months.

In fact, prices of almost all essential commodities have come down in the last few months, including pulses and edibles, two categories that had seen the maximum price rise. Prices of mustard oil, vanaspati, soybean oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, channa dal, moong dal, tea, masoor dal, potato, tomato, onion etc have come down in the last few months.

Here is the price summary of essential items in recent times:

1.         Compared to last month, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹5), Vanaspati (-₹7), Soybean Oil (-₹7), Sunflower Oil (-₹4), Palm Oil (-₹6), Tomato (-₹9).

2.         Compared to last 2 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹10), Vanaspati (-₹13), Soybean (-₹12), Sunflower Oil (-₹12), Palm Oil (-₹18), Tomato (-₹18), Channa & Moong Dal (-₹2).

3.         Compared to last 3 months, (last quarter) dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹14), Vanaspati (-₹10), Soybean (-₹13), Sunflower Oil (-₹12), Palm Oil (-₹23), Tea (-₹4), Tomato (-₹4), Channa Dal (-₹3), Moong Dal (-₹2).

4.         Compared to last 4 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹13), Vanaspati (-₹3), Soybean Oil (-₹5), Sunflower Oil (-₹4), Palm Oil (-₹12), Channa Dal (-₹2).

5.         Compared to last 5 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹18), Soybean Oil (-₹2), Palm Oil (-₹13), Gram Dal (-₹3), Moong & Masoor Dal (-₹2), Onion (-₹9).

6.         Compared to last 6 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹18), Channa Dal (-₹3), Onion (-₹10), Tea (-₹4).

7.         Compared to last 7 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹10), Onion (-₹8), Tomato (-₹4).

8.         Compared to last 8 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹16), Channa Dal (-₹4), Urad Dal (-₹2), Onion (-₹10), Tomato (-₹28).

9.         Compared to last 9 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹14), Channa Dal (-₹5), Moong Dal (-₹2), Onion (-₹16), Tomato (-₹22).

10.       Compared to last 10 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹12), Gram Dal (-₹4), Onion (-₹9), Tomato (-₹3).

11.       Compared to last 11 months, dip in the prices of Mustard Oil (-₹5), Gram Dal (-₹4), Onion (-₹3).

12.       Compared to last year, dip in the prices of Gram Dal (-₹4), Onion (-₹5)

13.       Compared to last 2 years, dip in the prices of Potato (-₹4), Potato (-₹14), Moong Dal (-₹2)

As prices of several items have either come down or remained stable in the last one year, Rahul Gandhi cleverly picked data for last for the period 2019-2022, which included the Covid-19 period during which everything had gone costlier by a great extent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

No reservation to converts, concealing religion for marriage punishable: Stringent provisions included in new anti-conversion bill of Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Bar Council of India condemns Prashant Bhushan’s remarks against SC during his address to Islamist IAMC, calls it a ‘rant against the nation’

OpIndia Staff -

As Fareed Zakaria condemns the attack on Salman Rushdie, here is what his father’s open letter said condemning the Satanic Verses

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistanis, including Dawn journalist, celebrate stabbing of Salman Rushdie, hails assailant as ‘Ghazi’

OpIndia Staff -

Salman Rushdie’s attacker used a fake license with the name ‘Hassan Mughniyah’, a Hezbollah commander close to Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu leader gets beheading threats for condemning incident where Islamists raised ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans during Muharram in Khandwa, case filed

OpIndia Staff -

Nawab Malik claim false, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his father are not Muslim and never gave up Hinduism: Committee findings

OpIndia Staff -

October 5, 1988: When Rajiv Gandhi-led India became the first country to ban Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, aided by Fareed Zakaria’s father

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID for the second time in two months as ED investigation into the National Herald scam gathers steam

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Babu Qureshi threatens to behead youth Suraj like Kanyaiya Lal for working with Hindu organisations, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,798FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com