Three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were injured after they were attacked by a group of radical Muslims for organizing a shakha in Rawatpur, Kanpur. As the news spread, members of Hindu organizations gathered at the local police station and staged protests. This incident took place on Thursday 11th August 2022 when an RSS worker, his brother and another person were brutally attacked by local Muslim youths.

Angry over the setting up of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha in Rawatpur, Muslim youths attacked the house of an RSS worker. The RSS worker Anshu Trivedi, his brother, and an associate were seriously injured in the attack.

Anshu Trivedi, who lives in the Bartanwali Gali of Rawatpur, is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker and the shakha in the locality is also led by him. It is alleged that Jeetu Khan, Akhil Khan, Ayaan Khan, and Saddam Khan, who live in the area, opposed the organizing of the RSS shakha.

On Thursday afternoon, Anshu Trivedi was standing outside the house with his brother Veer and another associate Manikant. At this time, the accused, along with their four other accomplices, attacked the three youths with sticks and kicks. When they tried to defend themselves, the attackers further attacked them with bricks. Haring the noise, Anshu’s mother came out and tried to protect them, but the Muslim youths abused her and threatened to kill her asking her to stay away. The three badly injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The news of the attack spread in the locality and the members of Hindu organizations started gathering near the local police station where they later staged protests. Rawatpur SO Aman Singh said that a case has been registered based on the complaint of the attack, and the search for the attackers is on.

The victim RSS worker said that Jeetu Khan and his friends were abusing him since Muharram. They were angry over the RSS Sakha in the area and were asking him to shut it down. They had also threatened to attack him on Muharram. Due to this threat, Anshu Trivedi and other family members stayed in the house on the day of Muharram and didn’t go out in fear of attack.

Muslims attacking RSS workers is not a new phenomenon in Kanpur. In February 2022, a Muslim mob attacked a group of RSS workers in Kanpur. The irate mob attacked the activists while the latter sat and spoke about the hijab row in the state of Karnataka.