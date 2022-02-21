On the same day when Harsh, a young Bajrang Dal activist, was brutally stabbed to death in Karnataka, a Muslim mob also attacked a group of RSS workers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The irate mob attacked the activists while the latter sat and spoke about the ongoing hijab row in the state of Karnataka.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) city pracharak, Bhaskar Singh alias Manish, has reportedly been badly injured in the purported incident that occurred at around 5 pm on the evening of February 20, Sunday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh’s Purani Bazaar, which is located in the Kotdwar Mohalla in Ghatampur.

After the news of the purported incident was shared on social media, Kanpur outer police took to Twitter to say that a case had been filed at Ghatampur police station under relevant sections and that an investigation was underway.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे थाना घाटमपुर पर सुसंगत धाराओ में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Kanpur Outer Police (@KanpurOuterpol) February 20, 2022

According to media reports, the RSS city Pracharak Bhaskar Singh alias Manish, RSS Shakha teacher Yashraj and others were discussing the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka sitting in front of one Anup Singh’s house, when a mob of 20 people including one Abrar Ahmed, Amir Hasan, Sameer Kainda, Shahabuddin, Guddu, Chhote, Zulfkar, Iftikhar, Itishyaq, Qasim, Saddam, Kamal Hassan and Shahid approached the group and started assaulting them with lathis and iron rods. The mob was reportedly miffed as the RSS activists were speaking about the hijab row.

A copy of the FIR filed in the aforementioned case

After learning about the mob’s intentions, the victims sought refuge in a shop, but they were pursued and assaulted inside the shop. Reports suggest that the mob not only brutally hit the RSS city Pracharak Bhaskar Singh alias Manish on his head leaving him gravely injured, but also took away his gold chain and Rs 35 thousand cash which the victim was carrying in his pocket.

In the aftermath of the incident, the area has remained tense. To prevent any untoward incidents, a large police force has been stationed in the vicinity. In this instance, police have filed charges against 10-12 unidentified suspects, including Abrar Ahmed, Chhote alias Amir Hasan, Sameer Kaida, and Shahabuddin and have started an investigation into the case.

The attack comes on the day of the gruesome death of a 26-year-old youth Harsh in Shivamogga, Karnataka. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges.

The identity of the perpetrators is yet to be ascertained. Following the murder of Harsha, the situation in Shivamogga has become tense. A probe has been launched into the case. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received threats prior to his brutal killing.

The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.