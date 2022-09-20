Tuesday, September 20, 2022
After mocking BJP for promoting The Kashmir Files, AAP MLAs rush to watch Swara Bhasker’s super flop ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Dilip Pandey attended the special screening of the movie, along with Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and the wife of health minister Satyendra Jain, who is currently in police custody in a money laundering case.

OpIndia Staff
As Arvind Kejriwal mocks BJP for promoting Kashmir Files, AAP MLAs rush to watch Swara Bhasker's super flop 'Jahan Chaar Yaar'
Image: Twitter @ReallySwara
Several Aam Aadmi Party MLAs watched ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar,’ a movie starring Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. Swara Bhasker herself shared this in a tweet made on Tuesday that AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Dilip Pandey attended the special screening of the movie along with Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and the wife of health minister Satyendra Jain, who is currently in police custody in a money laundering case.

The screening was also attended by AAP Spokesperson Sarvesh Mishra, Youtubes Ajit Anjum and some more people. Swara Bhasker in her tweet wrote, “Thank you to all my friends and family who made the time to be there for the screening of #JahaanChaarYaar .. meant sooo much to me!” It is notable that this follows after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocked Bharatiya Janata Party for promoting The Kashmir Files, a movie based on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus.

Swara Bhasker starrer ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ gets 1.1 rating on IMDB

Swara Bhasker’s latest film “Jahan Chaar Yaar” was released on Friday (September 16, 2022), but neither the audience nor the ratings on IMDb pleased the film’s producers. The film has an IMDb rating of 1.1, making it one of the worst films of all time. The attendance of AAP officials and their families in the theatre to witness Swara Bhasker’s film, however, substantiates the fact that AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal enjoys Bollywood films.

Though Kejriwal refused to make The Kashmir Files tax-free, he has a lengthy history of promoting movies on Twitter and exempting certain Bollywood films from taxes. Kejriwal deemed almost every film to be a “must watch” and applauded it on Twitter.

Tweets by Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’, called it a Jhoothi movie

However, he never made a tweet in support of The Kashmir Files, a film which has been loved by the masses and critics alike. He instead mocked the film and asked the makers of the film to release it free on YouTube. Mocking the decisions of various state governments of making The Kashmir Files tax-exempted in their respective states, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, “They are saying to make the movie The Kashmir Files tax-free, better upload it on YouTube and the whole movie will become free.”

Denying the genocide endured by the Kashmiri Hindus, Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP and advised them to not promote a “Jhoothi” film. “We will grant you honour. We will give you respect. We will take you along in nation-building. We won’t ask you to put up the posters for a Jhoothi film. At least stop promoting this movie. It does not behove you. You came to do something good in politics, not for promoting films and posters,” said Kejriwal while sporting a wide grin.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

