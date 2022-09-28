AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday fulminated against the Centre after it banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) over its links with global terror outfits, including ISIS.

Owaisi addressed the issue in a series of tweets. Owaisi questioned why the PFI was outlawed when the organisation linked with the Khaja Ajmeri explosions was not. Why did the government not outlaw right-wing organisations? He stated, “while I have always opposed PFI doctrine and backed a democratic approach.” However, I oppose the ban on PFI. The action of a few individuals does not imply that the entire organisation should be banned.”

While I have always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 28, 2022

AIMIM chief went to play the victim card over what he called a ‘draconian ban’. Owaisi fear-mongering in his tweet, wrote, “But a draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind.” Calling the UAPA a ‘black law’, Owaisi alleged that now every Muslim youth will be arrested with a PFI pamphlet. To support his claim, Owaisi cited the case of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was given bail 21 months after his detention.

But a draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind



The way India’s electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India’s black law, UAPA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 28, 2022

Amidst his rant, Owaisi did not forget to take a jibe at BJP and Congress over amendments made in the UAPA law over time. Owaisi also questioned the government for not banning right-wing ‘majoritarian’ organizations.

Interestingly, Asaduddin Owaisi on an ABP News TV show with journalist Sumit Awasthi, while answering the question if PFI should be banned, said that if PFI wants to turn India into an Islamic country then it should have no place in the country and that banning the PFI is government’s duty.

PFI has no place in India, Its Govt. Job is to ban them – @asadowaisi https://t.co/cjHT8ATTYj pic.twitter.com/3qkIyCTOnN — Mithie (@_ahania) September 28, 2022

Ban on PFI

On September 27, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, exercised its powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), and banned the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliated fronts for a period of five years with immediate effect.

Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years. pic.twitter.com/ZVuDcBw8EL — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

It is worth noting that PFI and its sister organisations are present in over 17 states across the country. In several states, police and the NIA had filed over 1,300 criminal cases against PFI cadres and front organisations. Some of these cases were also filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act/UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and other heinous IPC sections.

Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were named as associates in a gazetted notification by the Government of India.

It is worth noting that in the past few weeks, central agencies such as the NIA and ED, along with state police, have raided over a hundred PFI-related locations across the country. More than 150 PFI cadres were arrested or detained, including the organization’s chief, OMA Salam.