BJP condemns provocative statements of DMK MP A Raja against Hindus

The Bharatiya Janata Party has vehemently condemned the provocative statements of DMK MP A Raja against Hindus and has also doubted the ‘state of affairs’ in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai turned to Twitter and released a video of Raja making the inflammatory remarks. Annamalai slammed the DMK MP, accusing him of appeasement tactics by focusing on a specific group.

Annamalai wrote, “Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. The very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja stirred outrage after making insulting remarks toward Hindus. The senior DMK politician stated last week at an event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal that Shudras, the lower caste in the varna system, are the progeny of prostitutes and would stay such as long as they follow Hinduism.

“You are a shudra until you are a Hindu. You are a prostitute’s son until you are a shudra. Until you are a Hindu, you are a Panjayathu (Dalit) and until you are a Hindu, you are untouchable,” Raja said.

“I haven’t seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared Hindu. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren’t a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?” he added criticising the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the event, A Raja said, “All individual institutions like Election commission, CBI, Supreme Court, Enforcement Directorate and even Parliament are being captive to this government. To show the truth, Viduthalai Magazine is much needed. Secularism, socialistic, and sovereign republic are what it has been said about India in the Constitution.”

A Raja jumped to Twitter to defend his position as the controversy over the DMK leader’s statements intensified. “Who are Sudras? Are they not Hindus? Why they have been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and Temple entry? Dravidian Movement as the saviour of 90% Hindus questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus,” he wrote.

A Raja is the deputy general secretary of the DMK and a Member of Parliament for the Nilgiris electorate. Recently, speaking at a local body representative gathering in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, Raja warned the Centre ‘not to compel’ the party to resurrect the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu. It is pertinent to mention that A Raja was the Information Technology minister under Manmohan Singh’s UPA government when the 2G spectrum fraud was exposed.