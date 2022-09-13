Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCBI carries out raids in connection with Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir....
News Reports
Updated:

CBI carries out raids in connection with Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir. Here is what we know so far

The exam for the appointment of Sub Inspectors was conducted on March 27, 2022, while the results were announced on June 4 this year.

OpIndia Staff
CBI carries out raids in connection to SI recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir. Here is what we know so far
Representative Image via ANI
9

On Tuesday (September 13), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 33 locations across various states regarding the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, searches were conducted in Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Rewari, Karnal, and Srinagar among other places. The central agency raided the properties belonging to Ashok Kumar, Khalid Jehangir, and Jammu and Kashmir police officials (including a CRPF officer and a DSP).

While Khalid is the ex-Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Kumar is the Controller of Examination of JKSSB.

SI recruitment scam: Background and the case so far

The exam for the appointment of Sub Inspectors was conducted on March 27, 2022, while the results were announced on June 4 this year. A total of 1200 candidates were selected out of 97000 candidates, who appeared for the exam.

The recruitment scam led to the selection of a large number of candidates from the Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri districts of the Union territory. The unsuccessful candidates reportedly took to the streets to protest against the scam.

A month later, the exam was cancelled by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, recommended a CBI investigation into the matter on July 8. Soon after, an Inquiry Committee was constituted to unearth the identity of those involved in the scam.

In August, the CBI raided 30 locations and booked Ashwani Kumar (ex CRPF officer), Dr Karnail Singh (a BSF medical officer), and 3 officials (Narayan Dutt, Bishan Dass, Anju Raina) of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. In total, the central agency booked a whopping 33 people and entities.

A CBI spokesperson informed that some candidates, with the help of Board officials and a Bengaluru-based private company, caused irregularities during the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. “Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to Bengaluru based private company,” the official added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJammu Kashmir scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,288FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com