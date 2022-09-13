On Tuesday (September 13), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 33 locations across various states regarding the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, searches were conducted in Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Rewari, Karnal, and Srinagar among other places. The central agency raided the properties belonging to Ashok Kumar, Khalid Jehangir, and Jammu and Kashmir police officials (including a CRPF officer and a DSP).

While Khalid is the ex-Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), Kumar is the Controller of Examination of JKSSB.

Raids also being conducted at the premises of officials of J&K Police, DSP & CRPF. — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

SI recruitment scam: Background and the case so far

The exam for the appointment of Sub Inspectors was conducted on March 27, 2022, while the results were announced on June 4 this year. A total of 1200 candidates were selected out of 97000 candidates, who appeared for the exam.

The recruitment scam led to the selection of a large number of candidates from the Jammu, Samba, and Rajouri districts of the Union territory. The unsuccessful candidates reportedly took to the streets to protest against the scam.

A month later, the exam was cancelled by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, recommended a CBI investigation into the matter on July 8. Soon after, an Inquiry Committee was constituted to unearth the identity of those involved in the scam.

JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022

In August, the CBI raided 30 locations and booked Ashwani Kumar (ex CRPF officer), Dr Karnail Singh (a BSF medical officer), and 3 officials (Narayan Dutt, Bishan Dass, Anju Raina) of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. In total, the central agency booked a whopping 33 people and entities.

A CBI spokesperson informed that some candidates, with the help of Board officials and a Bengaluru-based private company, caused irregularities during the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. “Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to Bengaluru based private company,” the official added.