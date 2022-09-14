Delhi High Court has directed former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to vacate the government bungalow that was assigned to him in 2016. The High Court ordered Swamy to hand over the possession of the house to the estate officer within six weeks.

In January 2016, the urban development ministry of the union government allotted a bungalow on Pandara Road in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone in Delhi to Subramanian Swamy on security grounds. Swamy was a private citizen at that time, but he was allotted the VVIP house based on threat perception.

Subramanian Swamy was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in April 2016, and he continued to live in bungalow number AB-14 as an MP. His Rajya Sabha term ended in April this year, but he wanted to retain the house and approached the Delhi High Court seeking re-allotment of the bungalow. In his plea, he had said that it was originally allotted to him on security grounds, and he still faces threats due to his political activities.

The disgruntled BJP leader claimed that the type 7 bungalow should be re-allotted to him as he is a Z-category protectee and there are security guards that stay with him. Swamy’s lawyer Jayant Mehta also told the court that he has been paying the lease and licence charge of the property after his Rajya Sabha term ended.

But the central govt opposed the plea, saying that the house is required to allot other ministers and MPs. Central Government’s Standing Counsel Asheesh Jain said that while Swamy’s Z-category security has not been downgraded, the question is on the bungalow, which was allotted for five years, and that term has expired. He stressed that Swamy has been declared an unauthorised occupant after the expiry of 5 years under the Public Premises Act, and he has to vacate the place.

Asheesh Jain also stated that Swamy has a nice house in Nizamuddin East, and he can easily shift there. After that, Swamy’s lawyer said that the former MP still faces threats, and he can shift only if the government ensures his security. The central government’s counsel agreed to provide security during the shifting.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court rejected the plea filed by Swamy and ordered him to vacate the bungalow within 6 weeks. The court noted that the appellant has a residence in Nizamuddin East, and directed the govt to arrange for his security and safety there.