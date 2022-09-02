Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Sri Murugha Math in Chitradurga of Karnataka was sent to police custody for 4 days on 2nd September 2022. The Lingayat seer accused of sexual abuse will remain in police custody till September 5. The police had requested the court for the same. He was arrested on Thursday 1st September 2022 for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls.

Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is the chief pontiff of the Sri Murugha Math in Chitradurga. After getting arrested, he underwent a medical checkup as he complained of chest pain. He was taken to the district hospital from where the police took him to the district sessions court for the hearing.

An FIR was registered against him in Chitradurga after two minor girls accused him of sexual harassment. The FIR was registered under the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offense) act. According to the FIr, the girls were harassed for more than two years.

Alok Kumar is the Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order, Karnataka. He said, “The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Math Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, is arrested. The due procedure will be followed. Medical tests and investigations will be done as per the procedure.”

It is notable that on 3rd August 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Murugha Math in Karnataka and expressed that he wants the Sri Murugha Math to send him a private tutor to teach him more about Shivayoga in detail because he has read a little about the founder of the Veer Shaiva sect Shri Basaveshwar. In Chitradurga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got Linga Deeksha from Sri Murugha Math seer Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. People from the Lingayat community usually execute this process while going to wear a crystalline Ishtalinga.