A fresh case of Grooming Jihad has come to the fore in the Chinhat locality of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh where one Faizal Ahmad posed as Athrav Singh and married a Hindu girl under a false identity. The accused, Faizal, has now been arrested on the complaint of the woman and sent to jail.

The accused is a gym trainer and initially offered a job to the victim. Days after he proposed to her for marriage and made her meet his mother, who also disguised herself as a Hindu. Faizal, according to the woman, made physical relations with her and filmed the videos. When the victim wanted to get married, the accused married her in the Arya Samaj temple in Jankipuram, Lucknow. He did not, however, take the victim to his home and instead began living in an apartment with a flat. The victim, a yoga teacher, came to know about his real identity days after their marriage.

In April 2022, the girl discovered that Atharv is a Muslim with the name Faizal. When questioned, the accused confessed that he is a Muslim. Faizal then began pressuring the girl to convert. When she declined, he threatened to let the videos of their intimate relationship go viral and then abandoned her.

When the girl attempted to flee, the accused threatened to torch her alive. The girl alleges that Faizal earlier had relationships with two Hindu girls. She has alleged that Faizal forced her for unnatural sex also.

The victim has filed a complaint at Chinhat Kotwali. According to DCP East Prachi Singh, an FIR under critical provisions has been filed against the accused, and he has been apprehended.

It is notable that a Hindu teenage girl was torched alive for denying the advances of a man named Shahrukh in Jharkhand. The incident created quite an outrage in public as several incidents of Muslim men stalking and harassing Hindu girls, even under false identities and then forcing them to convert to Islam have been reported.