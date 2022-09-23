Following the increased activities by Khalistani organisations in Canada demanding a separate Khalistan country carved out of India, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory for Indians visiting the country. MEA said that Indians should exercise caution due to increasing incidents of hate crime and anti-India activities in India.

The advisory issued by MEA on September 23 said, “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada.”

As the Canadian government has not taken action against anti-Indian activities, the MEA has advised Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant. The ministry said, “In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

The MEA further informed that “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.”

On September 19, a so-called referendum on Khalistan was held in Brampton in Ontario, Canada, organised by the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice. Reportedly, over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs came out to vote in the ‘referendum’. The Canadian government had allowed the so-called referendum to go ahead despite strong protests by the Indian government. SFJ claims that after obtaining the consent of Sikhs for independence of Punjab from India, they will approach the United Nations and other international organisations.

Indian government has termed the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada as a “farcical exercise”, and has conveyed concerns to Canada about the use of its territory by politically motivated “extremist elements”, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said yesterday.

“We would term it as farcical exercise. A farcical exercise was held by extremists and radical elements supporting the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada,” Bagchi said in the weekly media briefing of the ministry. He also said that India has deeply objected that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country like Canada.

“The matter has been taken up with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. The government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and they will not recognise the so-called referendum which is taking place in Canada,” the MEA spokesperson further added.

Bagchi said, “However, we find it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises by extremist elements are allowed to take place in a friendly country. You all are aware of the history of violence in this regard,” he added.

Earlier this month, BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto was vandalised with anti-India slogans by Khalistani terrorists. Slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ were painted on the walls of the temple. The Indian government had expressed strong objections to this incident also.