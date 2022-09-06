On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Police registered a complaint against a person named Janbaaz Mansoori alias Monu for forcing a Hindu woman to marry and convert to Islam. The police registered an FIR based on a complaint of the woman who alleged that the accused had been harassing her for a long time and had now started sending her threatening messages.

According to the reports, the victim girl is a student of a nursing college and the incident is said to have happened in the Indira Circle area of Ashapur, Khandwa, Madha Pradesh. The accused had been harassing her and threatening her to convert to Islam. He recently sent her some pictures of him in which he was seen holding a gun.

The girl decided to register a complaint on September 5 after the accused blocked her way to home and showered her with flower petals. He asked the girl to marry him and accept Islam as her new religion. The girl in the complaint said that the accused also forcefully made her sit on his bike and drove the vehicle at full speed. The girl who got scared jumped off the bike and called for help.

Several people from the locality then gathered around the girl after she jumped off the bike. They also tried to trap Mansoori who till then had fled from the spot. Several members of the Hindu organization also reached the spot and helped the girl to reach the Police.

She informed the Hindu organizations and the Police that she was a first-year student in a private nursing college in the city. On September 5, at 3 pm, while she was on her way home in Ashapur, Mansoori who is a resident of the same village blocked her way, showered flowers on her, and asked her for marriage. “He also asked me to convert my religion”, the girl reiterated.

According to the victim, Mansoori has been following her for the past one year. She said that the accused had made several similar attempts to harass her earlier when she was studying at Harsud College in the city. The accused then also blocked her way and pressurized her to get married to him. However, the matter was settled after the girl informed her about the incident to her family who later complained to Masoori’s family members.

However, the boy continued to harass the victim and managed to get her phone number this time. He began sending her threatening messages and his pictures with a gun. “Get married or else I will kill your whole family. Convert to religion or else I will shoot you”, the threatening messages read.

The girl also mentioned that the accused had threatened her to destroy her face with acid if she refused to marry and convert to Islam. A complaint has been registered by the Police against Mansoori. Further investigations in the case are underway.