Hours after Mallikarjun Kharge filed nomination for Congress President elections, an old video where he warns the country about Sanatan Dharma ruling the nation went viral. Kharge gave this statement before the 2019 general elections. In this video, Mallikarjun Kharge first criticizes Narendra Modi’s work during his tenure as the prime minister and then warned the countrymen about Sanatan Dharma ruling the nation.

In this viral video, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “They did not march ahead even four steps and now they are asking us what we have done. If Modi Ji gets more power in the country, then once again there will be a rule of Sanatan Dharma and RSS in this country.”

“If Modi becomes PM again then Sanatan Dharma will rule India..We must stop him!”



Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President poll candidate pic.twitter.com/0gvjkf8dLE — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) September 30, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge hand made the comment during an event in 2018, a clip of which was posted on Twitter at that time by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination after Digvijay Singh denied contesting the election for the post of party president. Following a one-day stint, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Friday withdrew from the race for the party’s presidential chair. The development came on Friday, 30 September, the last day for filing nominations. Interestingly, only yesterday, Digvijaya Singh had confirmed that he would be contending for the post alongside Congress senior leader and the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

Announcing his withdrawal, Singh told the media that he would become the proposer for Kharge instead. “I met Kharge Ji yesterday to tell him that I will not contest if he is planning to, he is my leader. He told me yesterday that he is not willing to. Today, I came to know from the press that he is a contender. So, I met him today morning to convey that if he is contending, I won’t.” Now, Mallikarjun Kharge’s old video criticizing Modi and Sanatan Dharma has gone viral.