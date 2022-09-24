Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPFI had set up a training camp to target PM Modi, had other Hindu...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

PFI had set up a training camp to target PM Modi, had other Hindu leaders on ‘hit list’: NIA and ED after arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested 45 of the 109 leaders and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday during a nationwide crackdown with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police across 15 states, has seized documents revealing that prominent Hindu leaders were on target.

OpIndia Staff
PFI target PM Modi
11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that the Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), had plotted to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Patna. In addition, the ED claimed that the PFI was preparing terror modules and other attacks. The PFI was also involved in the acquisition of terrorist modules, lethal weapons, and explosives for use in assaults on critical locations and individuals in UP.

According to a Times of India report, the ED in its remand note against PFI member Shafiq Payeth, who was arrested in Kerala on Thursday, made a shocking assertion that the PFI had organized a training camp to attack PM Modi during his visit to Patna on July 12 this year. It is worth remembering that in October 2013, militants linked with the Indian Mujahideen, who, like the PFI, are members of the banned Students Islamic Movement in India (SIMI), bombed PM Modi’s rally.

The ED also revealed data of Rs 120 crore collected by the PFI over the years, largely in cash, and how the money was used to foment riots and terror attacks across the country. Following a nationwide raid on the organization in which multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), arrested over 100 activists linked with the organization, the ED nabbed four PFI members on Thursday.

The ED apprehended three other Islamist leaders in Delhi, including Parvez Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, and Abdul Muqeet. Since the money laundering probe against PFI began in 2018, the agency has questioned all of them several times. The Enforcement Directorate has charged arrested PFI member Shafiq Payeth, who was previously stationed in Qatar, with illegally using his NRI account in India to transfer money from outside to PFI in order to cause disruptions in the country.

When the ED investigated Payeth’s premises last year, it found investments in real estate businesses and the diversion of those funds into PFIs. “In the last five years, about Rs. 120 crore has been placed in the accounts of PFI and its linked businesses,” the agency claimed.

“A significant portion of this fund was transferred in accounts from unknown and suspicious sources both within and outside the country. These funds have been used for illegal activities such as inciting Delhi riots in February 2020, sending PFI workers to Hathras with the intent of fanning communal tensions, instigating riots and terror, and gathering lethal weapons and explosives to launch attacks on important and sensitive places and leaders in Uttar Pradesh in order to undermine the nation’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty,” ED added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrested 45 of the 109 leaders and activists of the Popular Front of India on Thursday during a nationwide crackdown with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police across 15 states, has seized documents revealing that prominent Hindu leaders were on target.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jharkhand Grooming Jihad: House of fugitive criminal Arzoo Mallick demolished, had pretended to be Hindu, forcibly married and raped a woman

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand Police, SDRF recover the body of Ankita Bhandari, murdered in a resort, from Rishikesh Chilla Canal, CM orders SIT probe

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet ‘activist’ Amulya Leona during Bharat Jodo Yatra, who raised pro-Pakistan slogan in 2020 during anti-CAA protest

OpIndia Staff -

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy narrates how during the Congress era, economic activity stagnated despite having Manmohan Singh at the helm

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Resort owned by son of ex-BJP minister Pulkit Arya bulldozed on CM Dhami’s orders, was arrested for murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -

After instigating Islamist violence against Hindus in Leicester, Mohammed Hijab plays victim, blames Hindus instead

OpIndia Staff -

Islamist Ali Dawah peddles debunked conspiracy theory of ‘busloads of RSS workers went to Leicester’ to blame Hindus, bus owner refutes allegation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Customs and rituals of a particular community systematically targeted’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moves Supreme Court against ban on firecrackers

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: 3 including former BJP minister’s son, resort manager arrested for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, killed for refusing to ‘service’ resort clients

OpIndia Staff -

After relying on ISIS supporter’s version on Leicester violence, The Wire gives platform to Islamist who claims it was provoked by RSS

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,111FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com