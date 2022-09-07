On Wednesday, 7 September 2022, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a 150-day-long political campaign that would entail zigzagging 3,750 km across the expanse of the country, from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north.

During this march, Rahul Gandhi is reportedly going to sleep, pee, poop, and live in containers, something which is billed by the Congress supporters and loyalists as a testament to their leader’s unassuming demeanour.

However, as Rahul Gandhi embarks on the ‘container yatra’, it is worth noting that he, as a child, had the privilege of celebrating his birthday midair in an aeroplane. Back in 1977, Rahul Gandhi celebrated his birthday with Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other family members in an extravagant manner on a plane.

Indira Gandhi Celebrating Birthday of Rahul Gandhi in Aeroplane. #RahulRocks pic.twitter.com/OSjTUYfEcD — Congress History (@INCinHistory) January 16, 2016

In the old monochromatic picture, Rahul Gandhi can be seen shyly smiling in a corner with his chin resting on his hand, with his sister Priyanka Gandhi sitting beside her and a birthday cake in the middle of the table. His mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi also feature in the photo taken inside the aeroplane.

But, the magnificence of birthday celebrations on an aeroplane does not come as a surprise, especially in light of reports that said former PM Rajiv Gandhi routinely employed Indian military assets for his personal use.

Allegations of Rajiv Gandhi using military assets for personal use

In 2019, a massive controversy broke out after Prime Minister Modi raked up Rajiv Gandhi’s infamous holiday in Lakshwadeep, at a remote, uninhabited island called Bangaram.

Addressing a massive rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, PM Modi made a shocking revelation that when Rajiv Gandhi was prime minister of India, an aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy was used for a vacation of the Gandhi family.

Commander VK Jaitley, who was posted on the INS Viraat, said he was witness to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi “using INS Viraat for travel to celebrate their holidays at Bangaram island.” He also testified that considerable resources were used for the holiday and that the Navy staff were used as personal staff for the Gandhis during these vacations.

Former Naval Commander, Harinder Sikka, also made sensational claims after the controversy broke out. He said that the 1987 vacation of Rajiv Gandhi using INS Viraat was not a one-off. In fact, he had been doing it consistently since 1985 every year using Naval warships. Says that ship logs will prove everything.

Rahul Gandhi embarks on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, to live, pee, poop, and sleep for 150 days in a ‘container’

For the next 150 days, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will sleep in a container during the 3,750 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, touted among Congress loyalists and sympathisers circles as a ‘masterstroke’ to take on the Modi juggernaut in the 2024 general elections.

As the inordinately long journey commences, pertinent questions about lodging and accommodation of senior political leaders participating in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ have surfaced. However, the party has clarified that the Gandhi scion will not stay in any hotel and complete the entire journey living in a container.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi would call the containers his abode for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets, air-conditioners, and other ‘basic facilities have been installed in containers to assist the leaders participating in the Yatra. About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to a village in Kanyakumari, where a temporary village is set up where all the containers are housed. The container will be placed in a new position every day in the shape of a village for night rest.