Wednesday, September 21, 2022
‘Jamia Masjid is open’: Srinagar Police ‘fact-checks’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after he makes false claims trying to sly on cinema halls

The city police said in a tweet that Jamia Masjid is 'totally open' and that the mosque was only temporarily closed for Friday midday prayers three times after COVID restrictions were relaxed owing to inputs of terror attack/law and order situation.

OpIndia Staff
Srinagar Police counters Asaduddin Owaisi's claim of Jamia Masjid being shut
Image used for representational purpose (Source- India Today, Hindustan Times)
9

On Tuesday, Srinagar Police slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks about the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar being closed every Friday at a time when movie halls had opened in Pulwama and Shopian. “Staying far is no excuse of ignorance”, the Srinagar Police said while correcting the member of Parliament from Hyderabad.

The city police said in a tweet that Jamia Masjid is ‘totally open’ and that the mosque was only temporarily closed for Friday midday prayers three times after COVID restrictions were relaxed owing to inputs of terror attack/law and order situation. “This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility for happenings inside. Staying far is no excuse of ignorance”, Srinagar Police added in the tweet.

Owaisi had earlier urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not shut Srinagar’s Jama masjid on Fridays. He had poked Governor Manoj Sinha for recently inaugurating the first multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday. “Sir you have opened Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut every Friday at least don’t shut it during the afternoon matinee show”, Owaisi had tweeted.

On Tuesday, Jammu, and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha got back cinema in Kashmir after a gap of three decades by inaugurating the first multiplex in the Sonwar area of Srinagar. “Inaugurated INOX multiplex theatre in Srinagar. A major Socioeconomic revolution is sweeping through Jammu and Kashmir in the last 3 years. It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence, and aspirations of people”, Sinha tweeted.

Sinha also inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls in South Kashmir’s twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama on Sunday and dedicated those to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir.

Reports mention that the multiplex designed by INOX in the Sonwar area has three movie theatres with a combined capacity of 520 seats. There’s also a food court on the premise to promote local cuisine. A Kashmiri wood “Khatambandh” is also utilized in the lobbies to showcase Kashmir’s art and design, giving it a Kashmiri cultural flair.

The multiplex would be permanently stationed here in the districts of Kashmir and the most recent films would be released soon, allowing Kashmiris to enjoy the same leisure amenities as the rest of the country. Due to the spread of terrorism, all movie halls in the Kashmir valley were shut on December 31, 1990.

