A day after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee lambasted party leader Mahua Moitra and warned her to not cross the line, the TMC MP from Karimpur appeared a bit ruffled and issued a similar advice to the BJP, asking them to refrain from commenting on the Opposition leaders’ personal clothing and belongings.

“Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you stated this game,” Moitra tweeted.



Source: Twitter

Moitra, who is deemed by a section of social media users as India’s AOC for her ability to make nonsensically exaggerated claims, contradicting herself routinely, and shamelessly indulging in hypocritical behaviour, tweeted a day after the BJP slammed the Congress party on social media, asserting that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, was wearing a T-shirt worth Rs 41,257 on Friday.

Sharing Rahul Gandhi’s picture wearing a white tshirt along with a picture that said the tshirt costs Rs 41,257, the BJP called out the Wayanad MP over his attacks against the Centre over inflation.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rebukes Mahua for interfering in organisational matters

However, Moitra’s meltdown warning the BJP to desist from commenting on the personal belongings and clothings of opposition leaders also came two days after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee gave a stern message to her, directing her to exercise restraint when it came to party organization matters outside of her own constituency.

In the booth-level workers’ meeting, Mamata Banerjee was heard saying, “Karimpur is no longer Mahua’s jurisdiction. It is under Abu Taher. He will look after it.” After saying this, Mamata Banerjee told Mahua Moitra, “You look after your Lok Sabha seat and (stick to) that area.”

TMC’s Mahua Moitra hides her Louis Vuitton bag in parliament, video goes viral

While Mahua’s tweet came after Rahul Gandhi was seen sporting an expensive t-shirt, it cannot be discounted that her attack on the BJP may have been influenced by the controversy that erupted last month after she was seen hiding her Rs 1.6 lakhs worth Louis Vuitton bag during price rise debate in the parliament.

As the camera panned toward Dr Kakoli Ghost Dastidar, a Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, who stood up to speak on the price rise, Mahua Moitra, sitting beside her, took her Louis Vuitton bag placed adjacent to her on the seat, moved it close to her legs where it was not visible to the Lok Sabha camera.

The snippet had instantly gone viral as social media wondered how one of the representatives of the Trinamool Congress party, which has been targeting the Centre over inflation, was carrying an ultra-expensive handbag to the parliament.