Tuesday, May 7, 2024
US: Pro-Palestine ‘protestor’ suffers meltdown after being suspended by university, cries over not being able to graduate on time

Brocker broke down in tears after learning that she would miss her graduation for not being able to write her final exam.

OpIndia Staff
Student turned Pro-Palestine protestor Breanna Brocker, image via X/
A student turned Pro-Palestine protestor named Breanna Brocker received a rude shock when Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States suspended her on charges of trespassing.

Brocker broke down in tears after learning that she would miss her graduation for not being able to write her final exam. “I mean, I’m a little disappointed. I’m being restricted from a lot of things right now that I didn’t expect to be for standing up for something that I believe in,” she was heard telling ABC15 journalist Ben Brown

The ASU senior continued, “And, you know, I have family coming in who I have to let them not come to my graduation ceremonies. I mean, I’m a 2020 high school grad, so I wasn’t able to walk then. And so, you know, here it is. I’m not able to walk now.”

Breanna Brocker was heard saying, “So much harm has been done to all of those people already. I am safe, I am fine. I may not [walk at graduation] and that might harm future job prospects and stuff like that, but I’m not in physical danger.”

Brocker, who was suspended last week, however, claimed that her graduation would be taken care of and that she would be able to get a degree. She vowed to continue protesting for the cause of Palestine.

“I was doing what I believed was right and I still believe it to be right. I would stand up for the cause again, even if it means something negative for me,” the ASU student added.

Reportedly, more than 70 ASU were arrested recently for trespassing during a Pro-Palestine protest. On Friday (3rd May), a US district judge denied a motion to lift the suspension of 20 ASU students including Breanna Brocker.

