Hours after Islamists called for a large-scale protest outside the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir in Wembley on Sunday, the Chairman of the temple issued a statement of peace. He was ghearoed by two Mulsim men, sporting skull caps and long beards.

“We are a peaceful community and have always been living in harmony with multi-faith surroundings. (We are doing so) for the past many decades without any problems and hope to do it forever”, the temple Chairman was heard a saying.

“We strongly encourage everyone to do so. We believe that these protests (outside the temple premises) should not take place for the sake of peace and harmony of all the communities,” he emphasised.

“Let us all hold unity and respect for each other,” the temple Chairman concluded. One Muslim man, standing by his side, appeared to nod in agreement.

Islamists peddled conspiracy theories to defame Hindu temple, called for mass mobilisation of Muslims

After the attack on Hindus in Leicester, Islamists called for a mass mobilisation outside the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir in London from 12 pm onwards on Sunday (September 25).

The development came days after Islamists spread the rumour that the Hindu temple has been harbouring and ferrying Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) workers, via a travel agency, to Leicester to supposedly foment communal tensions.

In a tweet, Australian research scholar Sarah L Gates pointed out how an Instagram account had been instigating violence against the Hindu community. “So what are you going to do? Dress up like ISIS then scream at the Hindus to denounce RSS – a non-terror entity?” she asked.

“Is it time to scrap all taxpayer funding to any Islamic orgs who are feeding this?” she further pointed out. The Instagram story, shared by Sarah L Gates, belonged to an account named ‘Apna Muslims.’

In a story, the handle demonised the Shree Sanatan Hindu Mandir as the ‘hornet’s nest of Nazi Hindutva’ and called for gathering outside its premises. In this way, ‘Apna Muslims’ laid a perfect ground for Islamists to justify any attacks on the temple. The Instagram account boasts of 1240+ followers and is dedicated to promoting Islamist causes in the United Kingdom.

On September 18, a Twitter user named aart123 posted a 1-minute long video, alleging that a bus belonging to Angel Tours has been ferrying ‘masked Hindutva thugs’ to Leicester. It also claimed that the supposed mobilisation of Hindus was being done at the behest of the Hindu temple. The video showed a coach belonging to Angel Tours parked near the temple.

Soon after, Islamists dug out a year-old picture which showed a group of people holding a BJP flag, standing in front of an Angel Tours bus. “This is the coach in Leicester Angel Tours belonging to Ealing Temple London and the group openly supports BJP,” wrote one Ash.

However, the owner of the tour company, Angel Tours, denied all the allegations, and said that his buses did not go to Leicester for the past 2 months. He clarified that the buses of his company always stop in front of the temple as it is a major landmark and people are well-acquainted with the place.

The owner Yatin Bhimani said that his buses are parked there only for convenience, and his coach company has no link with the temple.