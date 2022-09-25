Two Christian nuns were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district for exerting pressure on Hindus to convert to Christianity. Both of them are also accused of ripping and burning Hindu gods’ and goddesses’ pictures. According to reports, both of the arrested ladies are linked to Christian missionaries. Both work as nuns at CDM High School, a local Christian missionary school. Hindu organisations have voiced their dissatisfaction with this incident. The incident occurred on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday).

The incident occurred under the Jurisdiction of the Nakhasa police station. On September 21, 2022, the police got information regarding an accusation of illegal conversion in the village of Sirsanal. The police were also informed that the accused ladies had damaged images of Hindu deities.

The SDM and DSP of the region arrived with force at the village after receiving information about the incident. When the police came, they discovered the two Christian ladies affiliated with Christian missionaries, Rose Marie and Jisa, were pressuring a lady named Sunita to convert.

Sunita’s husband’s name is William, who is a Christian, while his wife is a Hindu, according to IPS Chakresh Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal district. Sunita, according to SP Sambhal, objected to the act and, based on her accusation, the police detained both ladies under section 452/504/506 153-A of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Religion Act 3/5 (1). He stated that the situation on the scene is normal and that a police team has been sent to provide protection.

The complainant lady Sunita’s Christian husband William stated that his wife is a Hindu and that she had four pictures of Hindu deities on the wall. William has accused both Christian nuns of breaking into his home, spitting on god and goddess statues, ripping them down, and burning them. William demanded justice, citing his wife’s distress.

While talking to the media, complainant woman Sunita said, “Both sisters were asking me to become Christian but I refused and told to remain Hindu.” Sunita also said that she has 2 sons and they too will remain Hindu in future.

At the same time, the police confirmed that additional legal action is being taken in this case.