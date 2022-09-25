Sunday, September 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Two Nuns arrested for forcing Hindu woman to convert to Christianity, spitting...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Two Nuns arrested for forcing Hindu woman to convert to Christianity, spitting on pictures of Hindu deities and burning them

The two nuns were forcing Hindu woman Sunita to convert to Christianity, as she is married to Christian WIlliam

OpIndia Staff
UP: 2 Nuns arrested for spitting on Hindu deities' pictures, forced conversion
2 Christian women arrested in Sambhal for pressure of conversion on Hindu woman (left).
13

Two Christian nuns were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district for exerting pressure on Hindus to convert to Christianity. Both of them are also accused of ripping and burning Hindu gods’ and goddesses’ pictures. According to reports, both of the arrested ladies are linked to Christian missionaries. Both work as nuns at CDM High School, a local Christian missionary school. Hindu organisations have voiced their dissatisfaction with this incident. The incident occurred on September 21, 2022 (Wednesday).

The incident occurred under the Jurisdiction of the Nakhasa police station. On September 21, 2022, the police got information regarding an accusation of illegal conversion in the village of Sirsanal. The police were also informed that the accused ladies had damaged images of Hindu deities.

The SDM and DSP of the region arrived with force at the village after receiving information about the incident. When the police came, they discovered the two Christian ladies affiliated with Christian missionaries, Rose Marie and Jisa, were pressuring a lady named Sunita to convert.

Sunita’s husband’s name is William, who is a Christian, while his wife is a Hindu, according to IPS Chakresh Mishra, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal district. Sunita, according to SP Sambhal, objected to the act and, based on her accusation, the police detained both ladies under section 452/504/506 153-A of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Religion Act 3/5 (1). He stated that the situation on the scene is normal and that a police team has been sent to provide protection.

The complainant lady Sunita’s Christian husband William stated that his wife is a Hindu and that she had four pictures of Hindu deities on the wall. William has accused both Christian nuns of breaking into his home, spitting on god and goddess statues, ripping them down, and burning them. William demanded justice, citing his wife’s distress.

While talking to the media, complainant woman Sunita said, “Both sisters were asking me to become Christian but I refused and told to remain Hindu.” Sunita also said that she has 2 sons and they too will remain Hindu in future.

At the same time, the police confirmed that additional legal action is being taken in this case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Delhi: Woman alleges Da Code club bouncers tore off her clothes and misbehaved with her, CCTV footage shows the woman creating a ruckus

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Woman Congress leader booked for firing in the air with illegal weapon, FIR registered after police spot Instagram reel

OpIndia Staff -

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari shields PFI, says Pakistan Zindabad slogans are part of routine protests

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Farmers threaten to dump stubble outside agriculture minister’s office for taking action against stubble burning ahead of smog season

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamists target cricketer Liton Das for posting Mahalaya greetings, mock Hinduism and ask him to convert

OpIndia Staff -

20 Bangladeshi immigrants arrested for living in Goa with bogus documents to be deported, informs Goa CM Pramod Sawant

OpIndia Staff -

‘They build mazar on vacant land, then claim it is centuries old structure’: MLA from Indo-Nepal border admits land encroachment in the area: Ground...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

UK: Out of jail Islamist extremist Anjem Choudary calls for Muslim patrols, instigates Muslims to attack Hindus, asks Hindus to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani journalist’s son bludgeons his Canadian national wife to death with a dumbbell, Pakistanis seek #JusticeForSara: Details

OpIndia Staff -

London: Police increase security of Hindu temples after Islamists plan demonstration outside Sanatan Hindu Mandir, MP Barry Gardiner asks protestors to stay away

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,208FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com