Friday, September 30, 2022
Updated:

US: Hindu man Bharatbhai Patel, an Uber Eats delivery executive, stabbed multiple times in New York, ‘nobody helped’, he says

US: Hindu man stabbed multiple times while bystanders watched
Bharatbhai Patel (left), Sean Cooper (right), images via New York Post
On Tuesday (September 27), a 36-year-old Hindu man was stabbed multiple times in the Lower East Side neighbourhood of southeastern Manhattan in New York City.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Indian-origin Bharatbhai Patel, an Uber Eats delivery executive by occupation. The attacker, a history-sheeter named Sean Cooper (42), grabbed Patel’s electronic bike in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The Hindu man was stabbed multiple times but he remained steadfast to his e-bike. Cooper managed to escape the crime scene as no bystander came to Patel’s rescue.

While speaking to New York Post, he informed, “Nobody helped…He killed me here, here, here and here…He asked nothing. Not, ‘I need money.’ Nothing. Maybe they need money or something for my bike. But the guy asked me nothing.”

Patel lamented that none came to his help, although 3 people were in his vicinity. He was left to fend for himself. The Hindu man pointed out that although cops patrol the area often, there was no police personnel in sight on September 27 morning.

After dialling 911, Patel was admitted to Bellevue Hospital, which is located in the Kips Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan. He managed to survive with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the police arrested history sheeter Sean Cooper and charged him with assault. Infamous as the ‘Big Coop’ and ‘super perp’, the accused has over 100 cases against him.

A law enforcement official told New York Post, “It’s insane. He’s single-handedly responsible for Manhattan South’s spike in robbery and burglary. He’s a whale — robbery, burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny — he’s all over. We dropped 15 arrests alone this year on [him].”

Attack on Hindus in the United States

This is however not the first time that an Indian-origin Hindu man was attacked in the States. In August, a Hindu-American identified as Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was at Fremont Taco Bell waiting to pick up his order when another customer started abusing him without any provocation.

The man could be heard saying, “Walking around with your f*****g toes out. B***h, this ain’t India.” He continued, “You f****d India up. You’re f*****g America up.” Calling the attack vile, Jayaraman remembered how the abuser had pointed fingers at him and said, “You’re a Hindu who bathes in cow urine.

Cow urine or Gau Mutra jibes are used against Hindus, and such attacks are similar to the language used by terrorists that have been active in the Kashmir valley. He further added, “Indian people are a joke. Look at this nasty s**t.”

The abuse continued even while the attacker ordered his meal at the counter. He intentionally ordered beef to instigate Jayaraman as cows are revered by Hindus.

Jayaraman said, “I didn’t see a point of me trying to engage somebody who’s hell-bent on picking up a fight and wanting me to engage. He was so close to my face. He was throwing his dollars in my face. He was spitting everywhere.”

In the same month, a Mexican American woman assaulted a group of 4 Indians, following a racist rant in the parking lot of a business establishment in Plano in Dallas city of Texas. As per reports, the accused was identified as Esmi Armendarez Upton.

The video of the nasty confrontation had gone viral on social media, leading to her arrest. “I hate you f*cking Indians…You come to our country and want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? Everywhere I go, you fucking Indians are there,” Esmi was heard as saying.

