A shocking incident has come to the fore in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh where two men allegedly barged into the house of an 18-year-old girl and attempted to rape her before attacking her with a sharp instrument and gravely injuring her. The girl died 4 days later while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The matter pertains to the Musepur village of Bhira Kotwali area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri. The victim’s family allege that on September 12, while their 18-year-old daughter was alone at home, Salimuddin alias Salim and Asif, two local men, entered the house and attempted to rape her. However, the girl resisted the rape attempt. Failing in their attempt, they attacked the girl with a sharp object and fled the scene.

The mother stated that immediately after the incident, she went to the police station and filed a complaint. According to the complaint, the accused attempted to rape and molest her daughter. However, the police simply filed an FIR under minor provisions, with no mention of rape or assault. According to reports, the culprits were arrested by the police but they were sent to jail under section 151 of the IPC, which relates to the minor offence of knowingly joining or continuing in an assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse.

After the girl died on September 16, her family members brought her corpse home from the hospital. When the police came to know about her death, they rushed to her home to retrieve her body for a post-mortem examination. However, the family refused to hand up the body. The SHO of the local police station, including the ADM and Additional SP, spent a long time clarifying everything to the victim’s family before they handed over the body. The body of the girl was sent to the district headquarters in Lakhimpur Kheri for a post-mortem examination by police.

Following the incident, police forces have been deployed in the area. Top police officials have also arrived in the area to ensure that situation does not worsen. In relation to the entire incident, SP Sanjeev Suman stated that there was a fight on September 12th. “The family members filed the complaint. The girl has now died. The charges in the case are being strengthened. The entire incident will be investigated,” he stated.

Rape and murder of two Dalit girls in Lakhimpur Kheri

The brutal rape and murder of the two Dalit minor girls, aged 15 and 17, by six men this week sent tremors through the state. The crime took place on Wednesday when two suspects called Sohail and Junaid brutally raped the two Dalit girls after dragging them to a sugarcane field.

Later, the girls were killed and hung by their dupattas from a tree. According to reports, other suspects assisted the pair in hanging the girls from the tree and erasing the evidence. Six people were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the case namely Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz, Karimuddin, and Chhotu (Gautam).